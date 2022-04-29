Last Updated:

MP Board Results 2022: Matric & Inter Results To Be Out Today, See How To Check Online

MP Board results 2022 for classes 10 and 12 will be released on April 29 at 1 pm. Students will be able to check the same by following these steps.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Mp board results 2022

Image: Pexels


MP Board results 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is scheduled to release the matric and inter result on Friday, April 29, 2022. Ahead of releasing results, state Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced the MP board 12th result 2022 and MP board 10th result time. He said that both the results will be released in second half at 1 pm on April 29. Once released, over 14 lakh candidates who took the exam will be able to check it by following the steps attached below. 

MP Board Class 10, 12 Results: Check the result release date and time

  • Both class 10 and 12 results are scheduled to be released on April 29, 2022
  • The result will be released in the second half at 1 pm

MP Board Result 2022: Official websites on which it will be uploaded 

  1. Mpresults.nic.in
  2. mpbse.nic.in
  3. mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Following the pattern, the board has analysed the students on the basis of their performance in both theoretical exams and practical exams. Considering the stress level of students when it comes to results, MPBSE and School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh have activated a student helpline number. In case of any issues or mental confusion, students can call 1800 233 0175, a toll free number, to talk to a counsellor. The facility is available from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm on all working days. If it is found that the caller is worried about his/her results or is not in a good state, a team will immediately reach that particular student's address and give counselling to him/her. 

MP Board Results 2022: Here is how to check scores online 

  • Step 1: Candidates who want to check their result will have to visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board or any of the official websites mentioned above
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they will have to click on the link which will read 'MP Board Class 10th Result 2022' or 'MP Board Class 12th Result 2022' (To be noted that the link will be activated at or after 1 pm)
  • Step 3: After being redirected to another page, candidates will be required to feed in their MP board roll number and submit the same
  • Step 4: Post submitting, the MP Board Result 2022 will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should check their scores and take its printout for future reference
