MP Board Results 2022: Matric & Inter Results To Be Out Today, See How To Check Online

MP Board results 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is scheduled to release the matric and inter result on Friday, April 29, 2022. Ahead of releasing results, state Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced the MP board 12th result 2022 and MP board 10th result time. He said that both the results will be released in second half at 1 pm on April 29. Once released, over 14 lakh candidates who took the exam will be able to check it by following the steps attached below.

MP Board Class 10, 12 Results: Check the result release date and time

MP Board Result 2022: Official websites on which it will be uploaded

Mpresults.nic.in mpbse.nic.in mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Following the pattern, the board has analysed the students on the basis of their performance in both theoretical exams and practical exams. Considering the stress level of students when it comes to results, MPBSE and School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh have activated a student helpline number. In case of any issues or mental confusion, students can call 1800 233 0175, a toll free number, to talk to a counsellor. The facility is available from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm on all working days. If it is found that the caller is worried about his/her results or is not in a good state, a team will immediately reach that particular student's address and give counselling to him/her.

MP Board Results 2022: Here is how to check scores online