Nagaland Board Result 2022: Nagaland Board will be releasing the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) will be releasing results in the second half at 2 pm. The candidates who are willing to see their NBSE Result, will be able to check the same when released on the official website. It can be checked by following the step mentioned below. “The 10th, 12th merit list, along with the result booklet will be available on the official website- nbsenl.edu.in,” the NBSE Chairman said

NBSE Class 10 and 12 results: Websites to check

nbsenl.edu.in

nbsenagaland.com

Follow these steps to check NBSE HSSLC, HSLC Result 2022

Step 1: Students who took the exam should go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link designated for NBSE HSLC or HSSLC result 2022

Step 3: Then they will have to enter roll number and school code

Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to submit the credentials and click on view result

Step 5: The result will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Download the same, save it for future use

Step 7: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

“The Provisional Results Gazettes will be issued to all the registered institutions of the board along with the marksheet/pass certificates. Soft copy will be made available in the board’s portal-nbsenl.edu.in,” NBSE earlier mentioned. "District-wise collection dates shall be made available in the board's portal- nbsenl.edu.in and the district Whatsapp groups. As such, all Centre Superintendents are requested to note the dates and collect the documents accordingly," NBSE statement further reads.

