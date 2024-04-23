Advertisement

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) has announced that the results for High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or Class 12 will be declared on April 26, Friday afternoon, according to an official notification.

Once released, students who have appeared for the examinations can access their results on the official website nbse.nl.edu.in. Alternatively, the results can also be checked on indiaresults.com. To view their scores, candidates will need to input their login credentials such as roll number or name.

Advertisement

How to Check NBSE Results:

Visit the official website at nbse.nl.edu.in. Navigate to the results section on the homepage. Choose the NBSE Class 10 or 12 results link as per requirement. Enter your login credentials in the designated space. Review your results. Download and print a copy for future reference.

Additionally, the NBSE notification mentions that candidates will have access to download their migration certificates through the official website.

Important Dates and Examination Insights:

Advertisement

The NBSE Class 10 board exams 2024 were conducted from February 13 to February 23, 2024, while the Class 12 exams commenced on February 12 and concluded on March 6, 2024. Over 60,000 students from Nagaland appeared for this year's Class 10-12 board examinations, conducted across 68 centers throughout the state.

As students await their results, the NBSE assures to provide all necessary updates and provisions for accessing crucial documents like migration certificates. Stay tuned for further announcements and best of luck to all candidates awaiting their results!

Advertisement