NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Result

NEET PG stray vacancy result: The Medical Counselling Committee released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 counselling online stray vacancy result on May 2, 2022. The provisional result has been uploaded on the official website mcc.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Since the NEET PG Counselling result is provisional in nature, candidates have been given an option to inform the committee in case of any discrepancy in the MCC NEET PG 2021 stray vacancy. It should be submitted result till May 2, 2022, up to 1 pm through email on the email id mccresultquery@gmail.com

The MCC further informed candidates that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. "The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law," it said.

To be noted that the provisional results of the stray vacancy round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET PG counselling, 2021, were earlier withdrawn by the Medical Counselling Committee. The MCC announced that it had withdrawn the provisional result after it came to notice that some colleges were taking offline admissions of students.

"It was brought to the notice of MCC of DGHS after the publication of the Provisional Result of Stray Vacancy Round that some of the colleges had taken offline admissions of the candidates allotted to them or had reinitialized the admission of candidates, making their admissions "Null & Void." result, the candidates were shown as "Not Reported" in the Mop-Up Round and their seats got reverted in the system for allotment in the Stray Vacancy Round of PG Counselling 2021," reads the MCC notification.

NEET PG 2021 Counselling stray vacancy round result: Here is how to download

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the "Provisional Result Special Stray Vacancy Round PG 2021" link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their login credentials

Step 4: Post logging in, the NEET-PG stray vacancy round result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should go through the result and download the same

Step 6: They should take its printout for future reference