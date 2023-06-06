Last Updated:

NEET Result 2023 Date: NTA Expected To Declare NEET UG Results In A Week, How To Check

As per reports, NTA has recently given the parliamentary committee an assurance that NEET UG 2023 results will be declared latest by 2nd week of June.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
neet result 2023

Image: PTI


NEET UG Results 2023 Date: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare NEET UG Results 2023 soon. As per reports, NTA has recently given the parliamentary committee an assurance that NEET UG 2023 results will be declared latest by the second week of June.  Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate programmes will be able to check their results online after it is declared. NTA conducted NEET UG 2023 on May 7. 

NTA released the provisional answer key for May 7 exam on June 4. Candidates can raise objections against the keys till June 6 up to 11.50 pm. Candidates from Manipur were allowed to appear for NEET between June 3 and 5. The answer key for the exam held on these dates will be released soon. 

After the answer key challenge window is closed, NTA will consider the valid objections and release a revised and final answer key based on which the NEET UG Results 2023 will be prepared. The process can take a few days' time. See how to check NEET UG results online. 

How to check NEET Results 2023

  • STEP 1: To download the NEET 2023 results, candidates must visit the official website - results.nic.in.
  • STEP 2: Now, click on the link that reads, "Score Card NEET (UG) 2023".
  • STEP 3: Fill in the required details and then click on "submit" or "login".
  • STEP 4: After logging in automatically, NEET 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.
  • STEP 5: Download and print the NEET 2023 results for future reference.
READ | Another NEET aspirant hangs self in Kota, blames study-related stress in suicide note
READ | NEET UG 2023 answer key soon; check expected cut-off marks, paper analysis here
READ | NEET-UG to be held in Manipur on any date between June 3-5, CUET-UG from June 5-8
READ | NEET answer key 2023 released, here's how to download and raise objections

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT