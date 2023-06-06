NEET Result 2023 Date: NTA Expected To Declare NEET UG Results In A Week, How To Check

NEET UG Results 2023 Date: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare NEET UG Results 2023 soon. As per reports, NTA has recently given the parliamentary committee an assurance that NEET UG 2023 results will be declared latest by the second week of June. Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate programmes will be able to check their results online after it is declared. NTA conducted NEET UG 2023 on May 7.

NTA released the provisional answer key for May 7 exam on June 4. Candidates can raise objections against the keys till June 6 up to 11.50 pm. Candidates from Manipur were allowed to appear for NEET between June 3 and 5. The answer key for the exam held on these dates will be released soon.

After the answer key challenge window is closed, NTA will consider the valid objections and release a revised and final answer key based on which the NEET UG Results 2023 will be prepared. The process can take a few days' time. See how to check NEET UG results online.

How to check NEET Results 2023