NEET SS Results 2022 Declared; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

Image: Shutterstock/Representative
NEET SS Results 2022 have been declared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences. All those candidates who took part in the Super Speciality Examination can check their results by visiting the official website of the NBE at natboard.edu.in. According to the official information, in order to qualify for the examination, candidates are required to secure the 50th percentile.
The individual scorecard will be available to candidates on or after September 22, 2022, on the official website at nbe.edu.in. As per the official information, the academic session term will begin on October 1, 2022, and the last date for students to be admitted or joined is October 31, 2022. To check the scores, candidates must follow the step-by-step process given below and also use the direct link.
According to the official information, there are a combined 2,447 seats available for doctor of medicine (DM) and master of surgery (MCH) programmes in a total of 156 government, private, and deemed-to-be-university medical colleges, universities, judged to be medical schools, and Armed Forces Medical Service institutions.