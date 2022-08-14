Last Updated:

NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key To Be Out On This Date; Check Latest Update Here

NEET UG 2022 provisional answer key 2022 is expected to be out by next week. Once out, students will get an opportunity to raise objections.

National Testing Agency has not issued any notification regarding the release date of NEET UG 2022 provisional answer key. However, it is being expected that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test provisional key can be out by Monday, August 15, 2022. Once released, it will be available for download on the official NTA NEET website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Sources close to NTA have said that the NEET 2022 Answer Key is expected to be released in the coming week itself. They also mentioned that the exact date has not been decided by NTA yet. List of official websites to check result as well as the steps to download response sheet are mentioned below. 

Once the NEET provisional answer key 2022 is released, students will also get an opportunity to raise objections against it. Following the past trends, the objection window will be open for 48-72 hours. Post considering the objections raised by students, final answer key and result will be prepared. Candidates should keep a check here and on the official website for more updates.

Official websites to check NEET Results 2022

  1. neet.nta.nic.in
  2. ntaresults.nic.in
  3. nta.ac.in

NEET UG 2022: Here's how to check the NTA NEET provisional answer key 2022

  • Step 1: Once released, candidates can download the NEET answer key by visiting the official website of NEET: neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then, click on the NEET official answer key 2022 link, available on the homepage of the official website.
  • Step 3: The official NEET 2022 answer key will appear on the screen.
  • Step 4: Download the NEET answer key as per your question paper code.
  • Step 5: Match the responses mentioned in the answer key.
  • Step 6: Take a printout of the answer key for future use.

Here is how to check NEET Results 2022 on the official website

  • Step 1: Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET-UG results 2022 link 
  • Step 3: A login page will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: Key in your application number and password and submit
  • Step 5: Your NEET-UG Results 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: Check and download your NEET Result 2022.
