NEET-UG Results Declared: Over 9.93 Lakh Candidates Clear Exam, Rajasthan's Tanishka Bags Top Rank

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency on Wednesday declared the results of NEET with Rajasthan's Tanishka bagging the top rank among more than 9.93 lakh candidates who cleared the medical entrance exam.

Delhi's Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka bagged the second and third position respectively.

Over 17.64 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.

The maximum number of candidates who have qualified the exam are from Uttar Pradesh (1.17 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (1.13 lakh) and Rajasthan (82,548).

About 95 per cent attendance was recorded in the entrance examination on July 17 at 3,570 different centres in 497 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages -- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

For the first time, the examination was conducted in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait City.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)