sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | PM Modi in Poland | US Elections | Sunita Williams | Mpox |

Published 09:54 IST, August 22nd 2024

OSSSC Forest Guard, Livestock Inspector, Forester Results 2024 Out; Here's Direct Link For Scores

OSSSC Forest Guard Results 2024: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) declared Livestock Inspector, Forester, and Forest Guard exam results

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2024 Out
OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2024 Out | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

09:54 IST, August 22nd 2024