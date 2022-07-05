PSEB 10th Result 2022 Updates: Punjab Board 10 Result Released, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
This year the Nancy Rani of Government High School, Satie Wala ( Ferozpur) and Dilpreet Kaur of Guru Teg Bahadur Public Senior Secondary School, Kanjla (Sangrur) has topped the PSEB class 10th exam with 99.08% marks
Nancy Rani tops Class 10 with 99.08% marks
This year over 3.25 lakh candidates took the exam. Pass percentage has been recorded at 97.94%. To know more about result release, click here.
In order to check teh result, candiadtes should be ready with their admit cards. They will have to enter their roll number and date of birth.
The PSEB Punjab 10th board exams were conducted in two terms. The Punjab Board term 2 exam was held between April 29 and May 19. Around 3.25 lakh students appeared in class 10 board exams this year.
PSEB Class 10 Result 2022 final scorecard will be obtained on the basis of marks secured in both term 1, 2 exams. Last year, the pass percentage in the PSEB 10th exam 2022 was 99.93 per cent.
Around 3.25 lakh students appeared in class 10 board exams this year concluded in May.
