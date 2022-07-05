Last Updated:

PSEB 10th Result 2022 Updates: Punjab Board 10 Result Released, Here's How To Check

PSEB 10th Result 2022: The Punjab Board class 10 result has been released at a press conference at 12.30 pm. Over 3.5 lakh students will be able to check it on July 6 by following the steps mentioned below. The result highlights can be checked here.

PSEB 10th Result 2022

16:50 IST, July 5th 2022
Two people bagged the first position

This year the Nancy Rani of Government High School, Satie Wala ( Ferozpur) and Dilpreet Kaur of Guru Teg Bahadur Public Senior Secondary School, Kanjla (Sangrur) has topped the PSEB class 10th exam with 99.08% marks

13:10 IST, July 5th 2022
PSEB 10th result 2022: Girls outshine boys

Nancy Rani tops Class 10 with 99.08% marks

12:36 IST, July 5th 2022
Punjab Board 10th result out, 97.94% pass

This year over 3.25 lakh candidates took the exam. Pass percentage has been recorded at 97.94%. To know more about result release, click here.

12:36 IST, July 5th 2022
Details to be announced today

PSEB class 10th pass percentage and names of the toppers will be announced today. According to results from previous years, the PSEB 10th result link will be activated the next day

12:33 IST, July 5th 2022
Result can be downloaded tomorrow

Although the result has been released today, candidates will be able to check it on July 6, 2022

 

12:33 IST, July 5th 2022
PSEB 10th Result 2022 released

PSEB 10th Result 2022 has been released on July 5, 2022

12:28 IST, July 5th 2022
PSEB 10th Result 2022 Link to be activated shortly

PSEB 10th Result 2022 link will be activated shortly on the websites- punjab.indiaresults.com, pseb.ac.in

12:28 IST, July 5th 2022
PSEB Class 10 Result 2022: Pass Percentage Trends
  • 2021 - 99.93
  • 2020 - 100
  • 2019 - 85.56
  • 2018 - 59.47.
12:25 IST, July 5th 2022
Documents required for checking scores

In order to check teh result, candiadtes should be ready with their admit cards. They will have to enter their roll number and date of birth. 

12:25 IST, July 5th 2022
Class 10 result link to be activated soon

The matric or class 10 result link will soon be activated by Punjab Board at 12.30 pm

12:17 IST, July 5th 2022
Exams were conducted in two shifts

The PSEB Punjab 10th board exams were conducted in two terms. The Punjab Board term 2 exam was held between April 29 and May 19. Around 3.25 lakh students appeared in class 10 board exams this year. 

12:15 IST, July 5th 2022
Details about final scorecard

PSEB Class 10 Result 2022 final scorecard will be obtained on the basis of marks secured in both term 1, 2 exams. Last year, the pass percentage in the PSEB 10th exam 2022 was 99.93 per cent.

12:08 IST, July 5th 2022
Result to be announced in another 20 minutes

Punjab Board is gearing up to announce the class 10 result in a press conference 

11:49 IST, July 5th 2022
Punjab Board 10th result to be out in another 45 minutes

Punjab Board will be releasing the class 10 result at 12.30 pm today

11:31 IST, July 5th 2022
3.25 lakh students took the exam this year

Around 3.25 lakh students appeared in class 10 board exams this year concluded in May. 

10:43 IST, July 5th 2022
Here's how to check PSEB 10th Result 2022
  • Step 1: To download the PSEB Result 2022, students must go to the PSEB's official website, pseb.ac.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on to pseb.ac.in 10th Term 2 Result 2022.
  • Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their roll number or name along with their date of birth to proceed.
  • Step 4: Automatically, a new page would open
  • Step 5: PSEB's 10th result (2022) will appear on the screen.
  • Step 6: View your overall grade by downloading your mark sheet
  • Step 7: Candidates must not forget to take its printout for future reference
10:18 IST, July 5th 2022
Where to access Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022
  1. pseb.ac.in
  2. ssapunjab.org
  3. punjab.indiaresults.com
  4. Indiaresults.in
  5. punjab.indiaresults.com
  6. results.nic.in
10:03 IST, July 5th 2022
How to check Punjab board result 2022 10th Class via SMS
  1. Type an SMS in the format: PB10
  2. Send this SMS to 5676750.
  3. The PSEB 10th result 2022 will be sent on the same number in a short time
09:22 IST, July 5th 2022
Details mentioned on Punjab board Class 10 result 2022
  1. Roll number
  2. Student’s name
  3. Father's name
  4. Category
  5. Total marks
  6. Subjects
  7. Marks obtained in theory and practical
  8. Registration number
  9. Mother's name
  10. Stream
09:22 IST, July 5th 2022
09:22 IST, July 5th 2022
Press Conference to be conducted

The result is supposed to be announced on July 5 at 12.30 pm at a press conference. Once announced, it will be uploaded on official websites.

pointer
09:22 IST, July 5th 2022
PSEB 10th result to be out in second half

The class 10 results will be released in second half at 12.30 pm

pointer
09:22 IST, July 5th 2022
PSEB 10th Result 2022 to be released today

PSEB 10th result 2022: Punjab Board will be releasing the class 10 or matric result on July 5, 2022

