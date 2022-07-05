Last Updated:

PSEB 10th Result 2022 Released At Pseb.ac.in, 97.94% Of Students Pass Punjab Matric Exam

PSEB 10th result 2022 has been released as scheduled on July 5 at 12.30 pm. Registered candidates can check it by following the steps attached here.

PSEB 10th result 2022: As scheduled, the Punjab Board has released the class 10th or matric result on July 5, 2022. This year the overall pass percentage in Punjab board Class 10 exam is 97.94 per cent. Over 3.23 lakh candidates took the exam. It has been stated that the Punjab Board class 10 result will be uploaded on the official websites tomorrow, July 6 and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

In order to check the PSEB board result 2022 quickly, candidates should be ready with their admit cards. They will have to look for and enter the details mentioned on hall ticket like roll number and date of birth. Post submitting the required details, candidates will be able to check the scores.

The PSEB Punjab 10th board exams were conducted in two terms. The Punjab Board term 2 exam was held between April 29 and May 19. Around 3.25 lakh students appeared in class 10 board exams this year.  =PSEB 10th result 2022 can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates can also view their result through DigiLcker by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check result has also been attached.

PSEB 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022: List of official websites

  • pseb.ac.in
  • ssapunjab.org
  • punjab.indiaresults.com
  • Indiaresults.in
  • punjab.indiaresults.com
  • results.nic.in

PSEB Class 10 Result 2022: Pass Percentage Trends Of Previous Years

  • 2021 - 99.93
  • 2020 - 100
  • 2019 - 85.56
  • 2018 - 59.47.

PSEB Matric result 2022: When were result released

  • The result has been released on July 5, 2022
  • It has been released at 12.30 pm

Here is how to check Punjab Board class 10 result 2022

  • Step 1: To download the PSEB Result 2022, students must go to the PSEB's official website, pseb.ac.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on to pseb.ac.in 10th Term 2 Result 2022.
  • Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their roll number or name along with their date of birth to proceed.
  • Step 4: Automatically, a news page would open.
  • Step 5: PSEB's 10th result (2022) will appear on the screen.
  • Step 6: View your overall grade by downloading your mark sheet
  • Step 7: Candidates must not forget to take its printout for future reference

Check Punjab board result 2022 via SMS: Here's how

  1. Type an SMS in the format: PB10
  2. Send this SMS to 5676750.
  3. The PSEB 10th result 2022 will be sent on the same number in a short time
