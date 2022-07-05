PSEB 10th Result 2022 Released At Pseb.ac.in, 97.94% Of Students Pass Punjab Matric Exam

Quick links:
PSEB 10th result 2022: As scheduled, the Punjab Board has released the class 10th or matric result on July 5, 2022. This year the overall pass percentage in Punjab board Class 10 exam is 97.94 per cent. Over 3.23 lakh candidates took the exam. It has been stated that the Punjab Board class 10 result will be uploaded on the official websites tomorrow, July 6 and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.
In order to check the PSEB board result 2022 quickly, candidates should be ready with their admit cards. They will have to look for and enter the details mentioned on hall ticket like roll number and date of birth. Post submitting the required details, candidates will be able to check the scores.
The PSEB Punjab 10th board exams were conducted in two terms. The Punjab Board term 2 exam was held between April 29 and May 19. Around 3.25 lakh students appeared in class 10 board exams this year. =PSEB 10th result 2022 can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates can also view their result through DigiLcker by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check result has also been attached.