Advertisement

he Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the highly anticipated PSEB Class 10th Toppers List 2024 today, April 18, 2024, at 1 pm. Aditi of Ludhiana has become the state topper with 100% Marks. She scored 650 marks out of 650.

Alisha of Ludhiana become 2nd topper with 99.23% marks. Students who have eagerly awaited the results of the PSEB matriculation exams can now view and download the Punjab Board Toppers 2024 PDF from the official website: pseb.ac.in. The link to access the online marksheet will be activated tomorrow, April 19, 2024.

Advertisement

PSEB class 10th Topper List 2024

Punjab Board Matric Topper - Aditi - 100% Marks Punjab Board Matric 2nd Topper- Alisha- 99.23% Marks Punjab Board Matric 3rd Topper- Karmanpreet Kaur- 99.23% Marks

The PSEB 10th Toppers List 2024 comprises the names, marks, and ranks of students who have achieved outstanding scores in the Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2024. Additionally, the board will also provide comprehensive statistics, including the number of students registered and appeared for the exam, gender-wise pass percentage, overall pass percentage, and more.

In anticipation of the release, students are urged to stay tuned to this page for the latest updates on the Punjab Board 10th Toppers List 2024.

Advertisement

Punjab Board 10th Toppers List

For reference, here's a look back at the top performers from last year's PSEB 10th Result:

Advertisement

Rank Student’s Name Marks/Percentage City 1st Gagandeep Kaur 650/650 Ludhiana 2nd Navjot 648/650 Ludhiana 3rd Harman Kaur 646/650 Ludhiana

Punjab Board Class 10th Topper List 2024

Similarly, here's a glimpse of the high achievers from the Punjab Board matriculation exams in 2019:

Advertisement

Rank Student’s Name Marks/Percentage City 1st Neha Verma 647 marks (99.54%) Ludhiana 2nd Ankita Sachdeva 645 marks (99.23%) Ludhiana 2nd Anjali Ludhiana 645 marks (99.23%) Ludhiana 2nd Harleen Kaur 645 marks (99.23%) Sangrur ... ... ... ...

How to Download PSEB 10th Toppers List 2024?

Students can easily access the merit list PDF by following these simple steps:

Advertisement

Visit the official website: pseb.nic.in Click on the PSEB 10th Toppers 2024 link on the homepage The PDF will be displayed on the screen View and download the merit list for future reference.