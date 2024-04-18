Advertisement

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the much-awaited PSEB Class 10th Results 2024 today in a press conference held at 1 pm. A total of 97.24% of students passed the exam. Aditi of Ludhiana has emerged as topper of Punjab Class 10th Exam. Aditi scored 100% marks.

Students who have eagerly awaited their results can now access them online. The links to check the PSEB 10th Results will be activated on the official website tomorrow, April 19, 2024.

The announcement of the PSEB Class 10th Results marks a significant milestone for the students who appeared for the matriculation examinations. The results will provide them with insights into their academic performance and pave the way for their future endeavors.

How to Check PSEB Class 10th Results 2024:

Visit the Official Website: Navigate to the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) at pseb.ac.in.

Locate the Results Section: Look for the section specifically dedicated to exam results on the homepage.

Click on PSEB Class 10th Results 2024 Link: Once you find the link for the Class 10th Results, click on it to proceed.

Enter Required Details: Enter your examination roll number, date of birth, and any other details as required.

Submit and View Results: After entering the necessary information, click on the submit button to view your PSEB Class 10th Results 2024.

Download and Save: Once the results are displayed on the screen, you can download and save the result for future reference.

Print for Documentation: It's advisable to take a printout of the result for documentation purposes. This printed copy may be required for admission processes or other official purposes.

Candidates are advised to verify all the details mentioned in the result carefully. In case of any discrepancies or issues, they should reach out to the respective authorities at the earliest for resolution.

As the PSEB Class 10th Results 2024 are now available, students can assess their performance and plan their next steps accordingly. The Punjab Board extends its best wishes to all the students for their future endeavors.