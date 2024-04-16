Advertisement

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce the PSEB Class 10th Result 2024 on April 18, 2024, as per the confirmation from board official Gurtej Singh to a news portal. Students awaiting their results can access them on the official website - pseb.ac.in, using their valid login credentials. This year, a significant number of students, totaling over 2,97,048, appeared for the PSEB class 10 exam 2024.

PSEB Class 10 Result 2024 Date

The results will be unveiled through a press conference, during which the board officials will disclose the names of the toppers, the overall pass percentage, compartment exam details, and scrutiny information. The Punjab Board Class 10th Exams 2024 were conducted from February 13 to March 6, 2024, in accordance with the exam schedule.

Steps to Check PSEB Class 10 Result 2024:

1. Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in

2. Click on the ‘PSEB 10th Result 2024’ link displayed on the homepage

3. Enter the Punjab Board roll number

4. Click on submit

5. Download the online mark sheet for future reference

Candidates must secure a minimum passing mark of 33% to successfully clear the PSEB 10th Exam 2024.