The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially declared the PSEB 10th Result 2024 on April 18, 2024. The eagerly awaited results of the Class 10 board examinations are now accessible on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. Additionally, students can also check their results on indiaresults.nic.in.

In a press conference held by PSEB officials, the detailed outcome of the Punjab Board Matric results was shared with the public. The pass percentage, individual toppers, gender-wise pass percentages, and other significant information were unveiled during the announcement on April 18, coinciding with the release of the PSEB Matric results.

For quick access, here is the direct link to check the PSEB 10th Result 2024: Direct link to check PSEB 10th Result 2024.

How to Check PSEB 10th Result 2024:

Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board examinations can follow these simple steps to check their results:

Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. Click on the "Results" link available on the homepage. Select the "Punjab Board 10th Result 2024" link on the new page. Enter the required details and click on "Submit." Your result will be displayed on the screen. Review the result and download the page for future reference. Keep a printed copy of the result for any further requirements.

The Class 10 board examinations conducted by the Punjab Board took place from February 13 to March 5, 2024, across various exam centers in the state. All exams were held in a single shift, from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. For additional details and related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of PSEB.