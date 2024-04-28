Advertisement

The Punjab Secondary Education Board (PSEB) is gearing up to announce the much-awaited PSEB 8th and 12th results for the academic year 2024. As per reports, the PSEB is scheduled to declare the results on April 30. Students who have participated in the Punjab Board exams can access their results through the official website, pseb.ac.in.

To view their PSEB 8th and 12th results, students will need their roll numbers, which were provided to them during the examination period. The PSEB Class 12th exams were conducted from February 13 to March 30, while the Class 8th exams took place from March 7 to 27.

In order to pass the PSEB Class 12th exam 2024, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent in both theory and practical exams, as well as in the combined aggregate. Similarly, for the PSEB 8th exam 2024, students need to achieve at least 33% in aggregate to qualify.

How to check PSEB Results 2024

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of the Punjab Secondary Education Board (PSEB) at pseb.ac.in.

Navigate to the Scorecard Section: Look for the section specifically designated for accessing the PSEB Class 8th and 12th scorecards for the year 2024.

Select the Desired Scorecard PDF: Click on the respective link for either the PSEB Class 8th or 12th scorecard for the year 2024. Ensure that you choose the correct link corresponding to the class you appeared for.

Enter Login Credentials: Input your roll number and date of birth as the required login credentials. Double-check the accuracy of the details entered to avoid any errors.

Download the Scorecard PDF: After entering the correct login credentials, proceed to download the PSEB Class 8th or 12th scorecard PDF.

Save the PDF: Once the scorecard PDF is downloaded, save it on your desktop or laptop for easy access and future reference.

PSEB Result 2024: Past Year's Statistics

PSEB 8th Result 2024: In the previous year, the overall pass rate for the PSEB 8th class exams stood at an impressive 98.01%. Out of the total 2,98,127 students who appeared, 2,92,206 successfully cleared the examination. Notably, government schools recorded a pass percentage of 97.88%, while non-government schools reported a pass rate of 99.12%. Aided schools also performed well, with a pass percentage of 94.44%.

PSEB 12th Result 2024: In the previous academic session, a total of 2,96,709 students appeared for the PSEB 12th exams, out of which 2,74,378 students passed, resulting in an overall pass rate of 92.47%. Here's a breakdown of the pass percentages for different streams:

Arts or Humanities: 90.62%

Science: 98.68%

Commerce: 98.30%

Students eagerly awaiting their PSEB 8th and 12th results are advised to stay updated with the latest announcements from the Punjab Secondary Education Board. With the result declaration date drawing near, students are encouraged to keep their roll numbers handy to access their results promptly on April 30.