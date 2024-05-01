Advertisement

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially released the results for Class 8 and 12 examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now access their scorecards on the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in. The results were declared yesterday, April 30, providing students with an opportunity to review their performance.

PSEB Class 12 Results 2024

This year, the PSEB Class 12 Board Exams recorded an impressive overall pass percentage of 93.04%. Notably, girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 95.74%, while boys secured a commendable 90.74%. Ekampreet Singh clinched the top position in the PSEB Class 12 results by achieving a perfect score of 500 out of 500 marks.

The examinations for PSEB Class 12 were conducted from February 13 to March 30, 2024, across various centers in the state, marking the culmination of months of hard work and preparation for students.

PSEB Class 8 Results 2024

Similarly, the PSEB Class 8 exams also witnessed remarkable success, with an overall pass percentage of 98.31%. Among the candidates, boys attained a pass percentage of 97.84%, while girls excelled with an impressive 98.83%. Out of a total of 291,917 students who appeared for the exam, a staggering 286,987 successfully cleared the assessments.

It's worth noting that the Punjab Board Class 8 examination took place on multiple dates - March 7, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21, and 27, 2024, at designated examination centers throughout the state.

How to Check PSEB Results

To access your PSEB Class 8 and 12 results, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

2. Look for the result link for your respective class - Class 8 or Class 12.

3. Enter your roll number or other required credentials.

4. Click on the submit button.

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check your scorecard carefully and download it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to verify all the details mentioned in the result carefully. In case of any discrepancies or issues, they can reach out to the concerned authorities for assistance.

With the declaration of results, students can now plan their next steps based on their performance, whether it's pursuing higher education or exploring career opportunities. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the successful candidates and wish them the very best for their future endeavors.