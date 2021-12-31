Last Updated:

PSTET Answer Key 2021 Released; Check Direct Link To Download

PSTET Answer Key 2021: The answer key for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test has been released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

Written By
Amrit Burman
PSTET

Image: Shutterstock


PSTET Answer Key 2021: The answer key for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test has been released recently by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). Candidates who took part in the examination can check the answer key by visiting the official website, where they can also raise objections - posted.pseb.ac.in. Candidates must note that the last date to raise objections is January 2, 2022. 

Candidates can download the PSTET Answer Key 2021 by entering their username and password on the homepage. To raise objections, candidates would have to pay a prescribed fee per question. According to the official notice issued by the Board, candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 450 per question, while candidates in the reserved category will have to pay Rs 300 per question for every objection.

PSTET Answer Key 2021: Direct Link

  • To download or raise objections against the PSTET Answer Key 2021 candidates can follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - PSTET Answer Key 2021 (CLICK HERE)

PSTET Answer Key 2021: Here's how to check the answer key

  • Step 1: To check the PSTET Answer Key, candidates must visit the official website - pstet.pseb.ac.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Registered User."
  • Step 3: Enter your credentials such as Registration Number and Password to log in. 
  • Step 4: Now, after login, the answer key and response sheet will be displayed on your screen.
  • Step 5: Candidates can also raise objections, and you may also download and take a  printout of the copy for future use.
READ | MPSC State Service Prelims 2022 exam postponed; check details here
READ | CGBSE Board Exam 2022: Schedule for class 10, 12 out, check highlights here
READ | MPPEB admit card for police constable exam out, check steps to download hall tickets
READ | SAV Admissions 2022: Result for class 6 exam out, check steps to download scorecard
READ | RCCC Training Assam Admission: List of candidates selected for written exam released
Tags: PSTET, PSTET Answer Key, PSTET Answer Key 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND