PSTET Answer Key 2021 Released; Check Direct Link To Download

PSTET Answer Key 2021: The answer key for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test has been released recently by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). Candidates who took part in the examination can check the answer key by visiting the official website, where they can also raise objections - posted.pseb.ac.in. Candidates must note that the last date to raise objections is January 2, 2022.

Candidates can download the PSTET Answer Key 2021 by entering their username and password on the homepage. To raise objections, candidates would have to pay a prescribed fee per question. According to the official notice issued by the Board, candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 450 per question, while candidates in the reserved category will have to pay Rs 300 per question for every objection.

PSTET Answer Key 2021: Direct Link

To download or raise objections against the PSTET Answer Key 2021 candidates can follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - PSTET Answer Key 2021 (CLICK HERE)

PSTET Answer Key 2021: Here's how to check the answer key