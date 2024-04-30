Updated April 30th, 2024 at 10:09 IST
Punjab Board Class 12th Topper List 2024: Check PSEB 12th Merit List, Names, Rank, Marks of Toppers
PSEB Class 12th Topper List 2024: Punjab Board Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce Merit List can be checked here. Check full details on PSEB 12th merit list here.
- Education
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is gearing up to unveil the PSEB 12th result 2024, slated for April 30, 2024, at 4 PM through a press conference. The outcome of the PSEB class 12 result 2024 will be accessible online at pseb.ac.in on May 1, 2024, post 10 AM. Students can conveniently access the PSEB 12th result 2024 using their roll number. Alongside the PSEB 12 result 2024, the board will release the highly anticipated PSEB 12th toppers list 2024, spotlighting the outstanding performers in the PSEB 12th exams 2024.
PSEB 12th Toppers List 2024
The Punjab Board is set to unveil the PSEB Class 12 toppers 2024 concurrently with the results on April 30. As soon as the official announcement is made, the table below will be updated with the names, ranks, and marks of the top achievers:
|Rank
|Name
|Marks
|1
|To be announced
|-
|2
|To be announced
|-
|3
|To be announced
|-
|4
|To be announced
|-
|5
|To be announced
|-
|6
|To be announced
|-
|7
|To be announced
|-
|8
|To be announced
|-
|9
|To be announced
|-
|10
|To be announced
|-
Last year, the overall pass percentage in the PSEB 12th result stood impressively at 92.47 percent. Notably, the pass percentage for girls, boys, and transgender students was recorded at 95.14 percent, 90.25 percent, and 100 percent, respectively.
Advertisement
PSEB 12th Toppers List 2023
For reference, here's a glimpse of the top performers from the PSEB 12th exams 2023:
Advertisement
|Rank
|Name
|Marks
|1
|Sujan Kaur of Dashmesh Convent Senior Secondary School of Sardulgarh in Mansa (Humanities stream)
|500 (100%)
|2
|Shreya Singla from Bathinda
|498 (99.6%)
|3
|Navpreet Kaur from Ludhiana
|99.4%
|4
|Navneet Singh from Patiala
|99.2%
|5
|Khushpreet Kaur from Ludhiana
|99%
|6
|Arshpreet Kaur from Amritsar
|99%
|7
|Simranjeet Kaur from Bathinda
|98.8%
|8
|Khushi Garg from Sri Muktsar Sahib
|98.8%
|9
|Aashmeen Kaur from Gurdaspur
|98.8%
|10
|Shamanpreet Kaur from Rupnagar
|98.6%
Additionally, students can refer to the PSEB 12th toppers of previous years below.
PSEB 12th Toppers List 2022
Three girls secured the highest marks and jointly topped the state board exams:
|Rank
|Name
|Marks
|1
|Arshdeep Kaur
|497
|2
|Arshpreet Kaur
|497
|3
|Kulwinder Kaur
|497
Stay tuned for the latest updates on the PSEB 12th Toppers 2024!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published April 30th, 2024 at 10:09 IST