Updated April 30th, 2024

Punjab Board Class 12th Topper List 2024: Check PSEB 12th Merit List, Names, Rank, Marks of Toppers

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is gearing up to unveil the PSEB 12th result 2024, slated for April 30, 2024, at 4 PM through a press conference. The outcome of the PSEB class 12 result 2024 will be accessible online at pseb.ac.in on May 1, 2024, post 10 AM. Students can conveniently access the PSEB 12th result 2024 using their roll number. Alongside the PSEB 12 result 2024, the board will release the highly anticipated PSEB 12th toppers list 2024, spotlighting the outstanding performers in the PSEB 12th exams 2024.

PSEB 12th Toppers List 2024

The Punjab Board is set to unveil the PSEB Class 12 toppers 2024 concurrently with the results on April 30. As soon as the official announcement is made, the table below will be updated with the names, ranks, and marks of the top achievers:

RankNameMarks
1To be announced-
2To be announced-
3To be announced-
4To be announced-
5To be announced-
6To be announced-
7To be announced-
8To be announced-
9To be announced-
10To be announced-

Last year, the overall pass percentage in the PSEB 12th result stood impressively at 92.47 percent. Notably, the pass percentage for girls, boys, and transgender students was recorded at 95.14 percent, 90.25 percent, and 100 percent, respectively.

PSEB 12th Toppers List 2023

For reference, here's a glimpse of the top performers from the PSEB 12th exams 2023:

RankNameMarks
1Sujan Kaur of Dashmesh Convent Senior Secondary School of Sardulgarh in Mansa (Humanities stream)500 (100%)
2Shreya Singla from Bathinda498 (99.6%)
3Navpreet Kaur from Ludhiana99.4%
4Navneet Singh from Patiala99.2%
5Khushpreet Kaur from Ludhiana99%
6Arshpreet Kaur from Amritsar99%
7Simranjeet Kaur from Bathinda98.8%
8Khushi Garg from Sri Muktsar Sahib98.8%
9Aashmeen Kaur from Gurdaspur98.8%
10Shamanpreet Kaur from Rupnagar98.6%

Additionally, students can refer to the PSEB 12th toppers of previous years below.

PSEB 12th Toppers List 2022

Three girls secured the highest marks and jointly topped the state board exams:

RankNameMarks
1Arshdeep Kaur497
2Arshpreet Kaur497
3Kulwinder Kaur497

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the PSEB 12th Toppers 2024!

Published April 30th, 2024