Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is gearing up to unveil the PSEB 12th result 2024, slated for April 30, 2024, at 4 PM through a press conference. The outcome of the PSEB class 12 result 2024 will be accessible online at pseb.ac.in on May 1, 2024, post 10 AM. Students can conveniently access the PSEB 12th result 2024 using their roll number. Alongside the PSEB 12 result 2024, the board will release the highly anticipated PSEB 12th toppers list 2024, spotlighting the outstanding performers in the PSEB 12th exams 2024.

PSEB 12th Toppers List 2024

The Punjab Board is set to unveil the PSEB Class 12 toppers 2024 concurrently with the results on April 30. As soon as the official announcement is made, the table below will be updated with the names, ranks, and marks of the top achievers:

Rank Name Marks 1 To be announced - 2 To be announced - 3 To be announced - 4 To be announced - 5 To be announced - 6 To be announced - 7 To be announced - 8 To be announced - 9 To be announced - 10 To be announced -

Last year, the overall pass percentage in the PSEB 12th result stood impressively at 92.47 percent. Notably, the pass percentage for girls, boys, and transgender students was recorded at 95.14 percent, 90.25 percent, and 100 percent, respectively.

PSEB 12th Toppers List 2023

For reference, here's a glimpse of the top performers from the PSEB 12th exams 2023:

Rank Name Marks 1 Sujan Kaur of Dashmesh Convent Senior Secondary School of Sardulgarh in Mansa (Humanities stream) 500 (100%) 2 Shreya Singla from Bathinda 498 (99.6%) 3 Navpreet Kaur from Ludhiana 99.4% 4 Navneet Singh from Patiala 99.2% 5 Khushpreet Kaur from Ludhiana 99% 6 Arshpreet Kaur from Amritsar 99% 7 Simranjeet Kaur from Bathinda 98.8% 8 Khushi Garg from Sri Muktsar Sahib 98.8% 9 Aashmeen Kaur from Gurdaspur 98.8% 10 Shamanpreet Kaur from Rupnagar 98.6%

Additionally, students can refer to the PSEB 12th toppers of previous years below.

PSEB 12th Toppers List 2022

Three girls secured the highest marks and jointly topped the state board exams:

Rank Name Marks 1 Arshdeep Kaur 497 2 Arshpreet Kaur 497 3 Kulwinder Kaur 497

