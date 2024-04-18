Advertisement

In a much-anticipated announcement, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the results of the PSEB Class 10th Examinations 2024 today. The declaration was made during a press conference held at 1 pm, marking a pivotal moment for students across the state. As the results are now out, students can access them online, with the official website set to activate result links tomorrow, on April 19, 2024.

This year's PSEB Class 10th Results hold particular significance as they reflect the academic achievements of students who appeared for the matriculation examinations. Among the highlights of the results is the commendable pass percentage of 97.24%, showcasing the diligence and dedication of Punjab's young learners.

Punjab Board Class 10th Topper 2024 Scores 100% Marks

Adding to the celebration of academic excellence are the remarkable achievements of individual students. Aditi, hailing from Ludhiana, emerged as the state topper, securing a perfect score of 100%. Her outstanding performance exemplifies the hard work and determination invested in her studies.

Following closely behind, Alisha and Karmpreet Kaur, also from Ludhiana and Baba Bakala respectively, secured impressive scores of 99.23%, earning them the title of second toppers in the state.

How To Check PSEB Class 10th Results 2024:

Visit the Official Website: Head to the Punjab School Education Board's official website at pseb.ac.in.

Navigate to Results Section: Locate and access the dedicated section for exam results on the homepage.

Click on Class 10th Results Link: Identify and click on the link designated for PSEB Class 10th Results 2024.

Provide Required Details: Enter essential information such as examination roll number, date of birth, and any other details as prompted.

Submit and View Results: After furnishing the necessary information, submit your details to view your PSEB Class 10th Results 2024.

Download and Save: Once displayed, download and save your result for future reference.

Print for Documentation: For official purposes or admission processes, it's advisable to print a hard copy of your result.

As students access their PSEB Class 10th Results 2024, they are encouraged to review all details meticulously. Any discrepancies should be promptly reported to the relevant authorities for resolution.

The Punjab School Education Board extends its heartfelt congratulations to all students on their achievements and wishes them success in their future endeavors.