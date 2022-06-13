RBSE 10th Result 2022 Declared At Rajresults.nic.in, Here's How To Check Scores

Quick links:
RBSE 10th Result 2022: As scheduled, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released the class 10 or matric result on June 13, 2022. The result has been announced by State Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla. It has been announced in a press conference at the scheduled time, 3 pm.The minister on June 12 announced that the Rajasthan board class 10 result will be released on June 13 in the second half at 3 pm. Lakhs of students who took the exam can check their result now.
It has been uploaded on the official websites mentioned below. In order to check results, students who took the exam should be ready with their roll number and date of birth. The steps to check result are attached here.
The RBSE Class 10 exams 2022 were conducted in 6,068 exam centres across Rajasthan. The matric exams were conducted between March 31 and April 26, 2022. For more updates, candidates can go to the official websites mentioned above. In case the website goes down, students may wait and refresh it after some time to check their RBSE 10th Results 2022.