RBSE 10th Result 2022 Declared At Rajresults.nic.in, Here's How To Check Scores

RBSE 10th Result 2022: As scheduled, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released the class 10 or matric result on June 13, 2022. The result has been announced by State Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla. It has been announced in a press conference at the scheduled time, 3 pm.The minister on June 12 announced that the Rajasthan board class 10 result will be released on June 13 in the second half at 3 pm. Lakhs of students who took the exam can check their result now.

It has been uploaded on the official websites mentioned below. In order to check results, students who took the exam should be ready with their roll number and date of birth. The steps to check result are attached here.

Rajasthan board 10th result: When to check the result

Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla has released the class 10 result at June 13, 2022

The Rajasthan Class 10 result 2022 can be checked now

BSER 10th result 2022: List of official websites

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in rajresults.nic.in indiaresults.com examresults.net

RBSE 10th Result 2022: How to check RBSE class 10 result

Step 1: To check BSER Rajasthan result go to any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates are required to click on the link which reads "RBSE 10th result"

Step 3: On the redirected page, registered candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the BSER 10th result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through it, download the same

Step 6: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

The RBSE Class 10 exams 2022 were conducted in 6,068 exam centres across Rajasthan. The matric exams were conducted between March 31 and April 26, 2022. For more updates, candidates can go to the official websites mentioned above. In case the website goes down, students may wait and refresh it after some time to check their RBSE 10th Results 2022.