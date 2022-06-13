Last Updated:

RBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board 10 Result Out, 82.89% Students Pass

RBSE 10th result 2022 Latest Updates: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released the class 10th RBSE result 2022 today. Over 10 lakh students can check their result now. Students are advised to follow this blog for latest updates on 10th Class result 2022. Check direct link, topper list, pass percentage here.

Rbse 10th result

15:15 IST, June 13th 2022
82.89% students have passed the class 10 or matric exam 2022

4 lakh 66 thousand 490 boys have passed the exam. 4 lakh 10thousand 358 girls have passed the exam. 82.89% pass percentage has been recorded.

15:12 IST, June 13th 2022
Girls outshine boys in RBSE 10th result 2022

Girls pass percentage is 84.38% and boys pass percentage is 81.62%

15:12 IST, June 13th 2022
RBSE 10th Result 2022 declared at Rajresults.nic.in, check details here

RBSE 10th Result 2022 has been declared at Rajresults.nic.in. Here's all you need to know more about it.(Click here)

15:08 IST, June 13th 2022
RBSE 10th result 2022 declared

The press conference for releasing the Rajasthan Board matric result has been started and the result has been released

14:52 IST, June 13th 2022
Rajasthan Education Minister to announce RBSE 10th result at 3 pm

 

14:46 IST, June 13th 2022
Rajasthan Board matric result to be released in another 15 minutes

The RBSE class 10 or matric result will be released in another 15 minutes at 3 pm

14:38 IST, June 13th 2022
RBSE Class 10th result 2022: Timeline of exam season

This year, the class 20 exams had taken place on March 31 to April 26, 2022. The examination began at 8:30 am and continued till 11:45 am. Now, more than 10 lakh students are waiting for their results which will be released today at 3 pm.

14:17 IST, June 13th 2022
RBSE Class 10th result 2022: Websites to check score
  1. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. rajresults.nic.in
14:02 IST, June 13th 2022
Result to be released in one hour

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) Class 10 exam result will be announced at 3 pm.

13:32 IST, June 13th 2022
Check RBSE class 10 result link here

RBSE class 10 result link can be checked here.

13:10 IST, June 13th 2022
Press conference to be conducted

BSER 10th result will be announced in a press conference which will begin at 3 pm.

12:40 IST, June 13th 2022
RBSE 10th Result 2022: Who will announce result

Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla will release the class 10 result on June 13, 2022

 

12:13 IST, June 13th 2022
RBSE Class 10 exams 2022 in 6,068 exam centres

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) conducted the RBSE Class 10 exams 2022 in 6,068 exam centres across the state.

11:49 IST, June 13th 2022
Here's a step-by-step guide to check RBSE class 10 result
  • Step 1: In the next step, go to any of the official websites mentioned above
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the "RBSE 10th result" link
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the BSER 10th result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Go through it, download the same and take its printout for future reference
11:29 IST, June 13th 2022
Check RBSE Class 10 exam dates here

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) conducted the RBSE Class 10 exams between March 31 and April 26, 2022.

pointer
RBSE 10th Result 2022: When and where to check result
  • Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla will release the class 10 result at June 13, 2022
  • The Rajasthan Class 10 result 2022 will be released at 3 pm
10:31 IST, June 13th 2022
List Of Websites To Check BSER Rajasthan Board 10th Result
  1. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. rajresults.nic.in
  3. indiaresults.com
  4. examresults.net
10:26 IST, June 13th 2022
Board cancelled class 10 exams last year

The RBSE Class 10 result last year was based on results of exams held in Class 8 and Class 9, and Class 10. Exams were canceled due to COVID.

10:11 IST, June 13th 2022
BSER 10th result 2021: Overview

Last year, the Rajasthan board Class 10th result was announced on July 30. The overall pass percentage in the Class 10 exam was 99.56 percent

10:02 IST, June 13th 2022
Over 10 lakh students took the matric exam

This year over 10 lakh students took the Rajasthan Board class 10 exam 2022

10:02 IST, June 13th 2022
Education Minister announced the result release date and time

"The result of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm," the state education Minister tweeted on June 12, 2022.

10:02 IST, June 13th 2022
State Education Minister to declare Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2022

Rajasthan Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla will declare the Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2022 today at 3 pm. 

10:02 IST, June 13th 2022
BSER 10th result 2022: Check result date and time here
  • The class 10 result will be released on June 13, 2022
  • The result will be released in second half at 3 pm
10:02 IST, June 13th 2022
Rajasthan Class 10 result for 2022 RBSE exam to be out today

Rajasthan Board will be releasing class 10 or matric result on June 13, 2022.

