RBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board 10 Result Out, 82.89% Students Pass

Image: Shutterstock
4 lakh 66 thousand 490 boys have passed the exam. 4 lakh 10thousand 358 girls have passed the exam. 82.89% pass percentage has been recorded.
Girls pass percentage is 84.38% and boys pass percentage is 81.62%
RBSE 10th Result 2022 has been declared at Rajresults.nic.in. Here's all you need to know more about it.(Click here)
The press conference for releasing the Rajasthan Board matric result has been started and the result has been released
माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड, राजस्थान द्वारा आयोजित माध्यमिक तथा प्रवेशिका का परीक्षा परिणाम कल दोपहर 3 बजे घोषित किया जा रहा है ।— Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) June 12, 2022
सभी परीक्षार्थियों को अग्रिम शुभकामनाएं।@rbseboard @RbseAjmer @RBSE_BOARD_ @dotasara_anshul @INCRajasthan @DIPRRajasthan @INCIndiaLive
The RBSE class 10 or matric result will be released in another 15 minutes at 3 pm
This year, the class 20 exams had taken place on March 31 to April 26, 2022. The examination began at 8:30 am and continued till 11:45 am. Now, more than 10 lakh students are waiting for their results which will be released today at 3 pm.
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) Class 10 exam result will be announced at 3 pm.
RBSE class 10 result link can be checked here.
BSER 10th result will be announced in a press conference which will begin at 3 pm.
Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla will release the class 10 result on June 13, 2022
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) conducted the RBSE Class 10 exams 2022 in 6,068 exam centres across the state.
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) conducted the RBSE Class 10 exams between March 31 and April 26, 2022.
The RBSE Class 10 result last year was based on results of exams held in Class 8 and Class 9, and Class 10. Exams were canceled due to COVID.
Last year, the Rajasthan board Class 10th result was announced on July 30. The overall pass percentage in the Class 10 exam was 99.56 percent
This year over 10 lakh students took the Rajasthan Board class 10 exam 2022
"The result of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm," the state education Minister tweeted on June 12, 2022.
Rajasthan Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla will declare the Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2022 today at 3 pm.
Rajasthan Board will be releasing class 10 or matric result on June 13, 2022.