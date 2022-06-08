Last Updated:

RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: Rajasthan Board Results Declared

Rajasthan Results 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has further delayed the class 5 and class 8 exam results. Earlier, it was scheduled to be announced at 12.15 pm, but now it is expected that the result will be released within the next one hour. Once released, students will be able to check the RBSE 5th and 8th results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE

Image: PTI

14:13 IST, June 8th 2022
14:13 IST, June 8th 2022
14:04 IST, June 8th 2022
BSER Class 5, 8 Result 2022: Official page unresponsive

BSER Class 5, 8 Result 2022 has been declared but the official website is not responding. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to this Live Blog for latest updates.

13:48 IST, June 8th 2022
Rajasthan Class 5, 8 Result 2022 announced by Education Minister

Finally, Rajasthan Board Result has been declared. The state Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla has announced the RBSE 5th, RBSE 8th results.

13:31 IST, June 8th 2022
Rajasthan Board Class 5 and 8 Results further delayed

The Rajasthan board results for classes 5 and 8 have been further delayed. It is speculated that the result will be announced within the next one hour. However, till now there has been no official confirmation from Board's side. Stay connected to this Live Blog for fresh updates.

13:24 IST, June 8th 2022
RBSE Result 2022 for Class 5, 8: Result not announced yet

RBSE Result 2022 for Class 5, 8 has not been declared. Only after the declaration of the result, the direct link will be available on the official page. 

13:11 IST, June 8th 2022
RBSE Board Result 2022: Scores in grades


As per reports, the Rajasthan Board will not issue any merit list and instead of marks, students will be awarded grades this year.

12:44 IST, June 8th 2022
Over 27.16 lakh students await RBSE Board Result 2022
  • RBSE Class 5 Exams 2022 Number Of Students: 14.53 Lakh
  • BSER Ajmer Board Class 8 Total Students: 12.63 Lakh
12:27 IST, June 8th 2022
RBSE Class 5th and 8th Result 2022 to be announced shortly

RBSE Class 5th and 8th Result 2022 will be released shortly on rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Keep following this blog for latest updates.

12:22 IST, June 8th 2022
RBSE Result 2022: Direct Link to be activated after result declaration

The Rajasthan Board is expected to be released at 1 pm. The link to check and download the result will be activated soon after the result is declared.

12:18 IST, June 8th 2022
Rajasthan Board Class 5th and 8th Result to be announced at 1:00 pm

Rajasthan Board Class 5th and 8th Results will be released on rajshaladarpan.nic.in at 1:00 pm.

 

11:39 IST, June 8th 2022
RBSE Results postponed to 12.15 pm

RBSE has postponed the result declaration time. RBSE Class 5th and 8th results will now be released at 12.15 pm instead of 11 am. 

 

11:28 IST, June 8th 2022
RBSE Class 5th and 8th Results delayed

Earlier, the RBSE Class 5th and 8th Result 2022 was scheduled to be declared at 11 am but now it has been delayed. Now the RBSE 5th result 2022 and RBSE Class 8th result 2022 will be announced at 11:30 am.

11:28 IST, June 8th 2022
11:26 IST, June 8th 2022
11:21 IST, June 8th 2022
RBSE 5th, 8th results delayed, check new time here

RBSE has delayed the class 5th and 8th result declaration time. Now, the RBSE results will be announced at 11.30 am.

10:40 IST, June 8th 2022
RBSE Scorecards will have these details mentioned

Once the RBSE results are declared, candidates will be able tk download the same online from the official websites. The RBSE Scorecards will have the following details: 

Name of the candidate

Roll number of the candidate

Subjects appeared for

Father's Name

Mother's Name

Date of Birth

Name of School

Scores obtained in each subject

Overall grade

10:37 IST, June 8th 2022
RBSE 5th, 8th exams 2022 were held in April, check dates here

RBSE Class 5th exams were held from April 27 to May 17.  RBSE Class 8 exams were confucted from April 17 to May 17. The results of both the classes will be released at 11 am today.

10:09 IST, June 8th 2022
Less than one hour left for RBSE results

As per the official information., the Rajasthan Class 5 and 8 Results will be announced in the next 50 mins.

09:59 IST, June 8th 2022
Rajasthan Board, RBSE Result 2022 today at 11 am

Rajasthan Board, RBSE Result 2022 for Classes 5th and 8th would be released today, June 8, 2022 at 11 am.

09:53 IST, June 8th 2022
Keep your admit card handy to check RBSE results

To check RBSE 5th and 8th Class Result 2022, candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth as mentioned in their admit card.

09:43 IST, June 8th 2022
RBSE Result to be announced by education minister of Rajasthan

Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla on June 7 tweeted, “the examination results of 12.63 lakh candidates of class-8 and 14.53 lakh candidates of class-5 will be declared digitally on June 8, 2022, at 11.00 am. My best wishes and blessings to all the students.”

 

09:43 IST, June 8th 2022
RBSE Board Result 2022: 15 lakh students to get class 5 results today

As per official information, this year nearly 15 lakh students and 12.64 lakh students took part in Class 5, 8 exams 2022. The class 5 exam was held from April 27 to May 17, 2022, and the Class 8 examination was conducted in the state from April 17 to May 17, 2022, at various exam centers.

09:43 IST, June 8th 2022
RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: Here's how to download the RBSE 5th Result | RBSE 8th Result
  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the Rajasthan Board's official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads RBSE class 5 result or RBSE class 8 result 2022
  • Step 3: On the login window, candidates will have to submit the required details such as roll number, name etc
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should go through it and check the details mentioned in the mark sheet
  • Step 6: Download the results and take a printout for future reference.
09:43 IST, June 8th 2022
List of websites to check the RBSE Scorecard
  • rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • rajresults.nic.in
09:43 IST, June 8th 2022
RBSE Class 5, 8 Result 2022: Date and time

RBSE 5th Result 2022 - June 8 at 11:00 AM

RBSE 8th Result 2022 - June 8 at 11:00 AM

