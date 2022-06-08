RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: Rajasthan Board Results Declared

Quick links:
Here's how to check RBSE Class 8 Result
BSER Class 5, 8 Result 2022 has been declared but the official website is not responding. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to this Live Blog for latest updates.
Finally, Rajasthan Board Result has been declared. The state Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla has announced the RBSE 5th, RBSE 8th results.
The Rajasthan board results for classes 5 and 8 have been further delayed. It is speculated that the result will be announced within the next one hour. However, till now there has been no official confirmation from Board's side. Stay connected to this Live Blog for fresh updates.
RBSE Result 2022 for Class 5, 8 has not been declared. Only after the declaration of the result, the direct link will be available on the official page.
As per reports, the Rajasthan Board will not issue any merit list and instead of marks, students will be awarded grades this year.
RBSE Class 5th and 8th Result 2022 will be released shortly on rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Keep following this blog for latest updates.
The Rajasthan Board is expected to be released at 1 pm. The link to check and download the result will be activated soon after the result is declared.
Rajasthan Board Class 5th and 8th Results will be released on rajshaladarpan.nic.in at 1:00 pm.
RBSE has postponed the result declaration time. RBSE Class 5th and 8th results will now be released at 12.15 pm instead of 11 am.
संशोधित कार्यक्रम की सूचना— Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) June 8, 2022
कक्षा-8 के 12.63 लाख परीक्षार्थियों एवं कक्षा-5 के 14.53 लाख परीक्षार्थियों का परीक्षा परिणाम आज 11 बजे के स्थान पर दोपहर 12.15 बजे डिजिटल माध्यम से घोषित किया जायेगा।
समस्त छात्र-छात्राओं को मेरी ओर से शुभकामनाएं और आशीर्वाद।
Earlier, the RBSE Class 5th and 8th Result 2022 was scheduled to be declared at 11 am but now it has been delayed. Now the RBSE 5th result 2022 and RBSE Class 8th result 2022 will be announced at 11:30 am.
Once the RBSE results are declared, candidates will be able to check their scores on these websites:
Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajresults.nic.in
Rajshaladarpan.nic.in
RBSE has delayed the class 5th and 8th result declaration time. Now, the RBSE results will be announced at 11.30 am.
Once the RBSE results are declared, candidates will be able tk download the same online from the official websites. The RBSE Scorecards will have the following details:
Name of the candidate
Roll number of the candidate
Subjects appeared for
Father's Name
Mother's Name
Date of Birth
Name of School
Scores obtained in each subject
Overall grade
RBSE Class 5th exams were held from April 27 to May 17. RBSE Class 8 exams were confucted from April 17 to May 17. The results of both the classes will be released at 11 am today.
As per the official information., the Rajasthan Class 5 and 8 Results will be announced in the next 50 mins.
Rajasthan Board, RBSE Result 2022 for Classes 5th and 8th would be released today, June 8, 2022 at 11 am.
To check RBSE 5th and 8th Class Result 2022, candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth as mentioned in their admit card.
Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla on June 7 tweeted, “the examination results of 12.63 lakh candidates of class-8 and 14.53 lakh candidates of class-5 will be declared digitally on June 8, 2022, at 11.00 am. My best wishes and blessings to all the students.”
As per official information, this year nearly 15 lakh students and 12.64 lakh students took part in Class 5, 8 exams 2022. The class 5 exam was held from April 27 to May 17, 2022, and the Class 8 examination was conducted in the state from April 17 to May 17, 2022, at various exam centers.
RBSE 5th Result 2022 - June 8 at 11:00 AM
RBSE 8th Result 2022 - June 8 at 11:00 AM