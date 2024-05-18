Advertisement

As the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce the RBSE Class 12 Results 2024 soon. While the results are expected to be released on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the specific date and time remain undisclosed. Traditionally, RBSE conducts a press conference to announce the results for Class 12, where crucial details including the names of the board toppers and pass percentages are revealed.

How to check RBSE Class 12th Results 2024:

1. Visit the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in OR rajresults.nic.in.

2. Locate the links related to Class 12 Board Results 2024.

3. Choose the relevant stream — Science, Commerce, or Arts.

4. Enter the necessary login credentials — roll number and application number, as stated on the admit card.

5. Click on 'Submit'.

6. The result will be displayed on the screen, ready for download and printing for future reference.

Rajasthan Board conducted the intermediate board exams for the year 2024 from February 26 to April 4. With a significant number of over 9 lakh students registered for the Class 12 examination, the impending release of results is eagerly awaited by students eager to gauge their performance.