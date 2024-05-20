Advertisement

The RBSE class 12th topper list 2024 will be released today after the RBSE class 12th results announcement on May 20, 2024. The RBSE board meticulously crafts this list, considering various factors such as previous years' trends, exam difficulty, and the number of students scoring the highest marks. The RBSE class 12th 2024 topper list will encompass ranks, toppers' names, and their marks achieved in the RBSE class 12th exam. Once declared, the RBSE board will publish this list on its official website in PDF format, categorizing it by streams.

RBSE Class 12th Toppers List 2024

Rank Topper Name Marks Obtained 1 To be updated To be updated 2 To be updated To be updated 3 To be updated To be updated

RBSE Class 12th Topper List 2023

Name Marks City/District/School Jigyasa 493 Jhunjhunu, M D School, Chirawa Ritika Yadav 492 Alwar, Shivalik Sr. Sec. School, Behror Ruchir Sharma 492 Dungarpur, Maharana Pratap Sr. Sec. School Sagwara Balwant Singh 481 Bharatpur, Kishanlal Joshi Sr. Sec. School Dig, Bharatpur Bhumi Tiwari 455 Bikaner, Shree Naveen Adarsh Vidya Mandir Sr. Sec. School, Nokha Arun Raidas 442 Pratapgarh, Pragati Academy Sen Sec School Arbaj 430 Jhunjhunu, Government Sr. Secondary School Dholakhera Amit Choudhary 422 Alwar, Vidhya Devi School Sonkar, Kherli Himanshu Verma 425 Jhunjhunu, GSSS Kakrana Bhanwar Lal 409 Churu, Indian Public Sr. Sec. School Churu Humera 408 Jaipur, Vardhman Public Senior Secondary School Hemendra Meena 400 Udaipur, Jagriti Sr. Sec. School Udaipur Narendra Singh 385 Udaipur, GSSS Jawad Sarada Udaipur

RBSE Class 12th Topper List 2023: Stream Wise

Science Stream

Rank Name Percentage Obtained 1 Sakshi Choudhary 97.6% 2 Yash Tomar 92.2% 3 Bheraram 92%

Commerce Stream

Rank Name Percentage Obtained 1 Jahnvi Sen 94.4% 2 Hussain Madarwala 91.20% 3 Vaishnavi Sharma 91%

Arts Stream

Rank Name Percentage Obtained 1 Geeta Jaipal 99.40% 2 Sirohi 93.15%

RBSE Class 12th Pass Percentage 2023

RBSE Class 12 Stream Pass Percentage Science 95.65% Commerce 96.60%

It's also worth noting that RBSE did not publish the topper list for the year 2022, and due to the exam cancellation in 2021, the topper list was not released either. Instead, an alternative evaluation scheme was implemented to prepare the results.