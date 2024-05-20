Updated May 20th, 2024 at 08:00 IST
RBSE Class 12th Topper List 2024: Check Rajasthan Board Toppers' Names, Marks, Schools
The RBSE class 12th topper list 2024 will be released today after the RBSE class 12th results announcement on May 20, 2024. Check full list details here.
The RBSE class 12th topper list 2024 will be released today after the RBSE class 12th results announcement on May 20, 2024. The RBSE board meticulously crafts this list, considering various factors such as previous years' trends, exam difficulty, and the number of students scoring the highest marks. The RBSE class 12th 2024 topper list will encompass ranks, toppers' names, and their marks achieved in the RBSE class 12th exam. Once declared, the RBSE board will publish this list on its official website in PDF format, categorizing it by streams.
RBSE Class 12th Toppers List 2024
|Rank
|Topper Name
|Marks Obtained
|1
|To be updated
|To be updated
|2
|To be updated
|To be updated
|3
|To be updated
|To be updated
RBSE Class 12th Topper List 2023
|Name
|Marks
|City/District/School
|Jigyasa
|493
|Jhunjhunu, M D School, Chirawa
|Ritika Yadav
|492
|Alwar, Shivalik Sr. Sec. School, Behror
|Ruchir Sharma
|492
|Dungarpur, Maharana Pratap Sr. Sec. School Sagwara
|Balwant Singh
|481
|Bharatpur, Kishanlal Joshi Sr. Sec. School Dig, Bharatpur
|Bhumi Tiwari
|455
|Bikaner, Shree Naveen Adarsh Vidya Mandir Sr. Sec. School, Nokha
|Arun Raidas
|442
|Pratapgarh, Pragati Academy Sen Sec School
|Arbaj
|430
|Jhunjhunu, Government Sr. Secondary School Dholakhera
|Amit Choudhary
|422
|Alwar, Vidhya Devi School Sonkar, Kherli
|Himanshu Verma
|425
|Jhunjhunu, GSSS Kakrana
|Bhanwar Lal
|409
|Churu, Indian Public Sr. Sec. School Churu
|Humera
|408
|Jaipur, Vardhman Public Senior Secondary School
|Hemendra Meena
|400
|Udaipur, Jagriti Sr. Sec. School Udaipur
|Narendra Singh
|385
|Udaipur, GSSS Jawad Sarada Udaipur
|RBSE Class 12th Topper List 2023: Stream Wise
Science Stream
|Rank
|Name
|Percentage Obtained
|1
|Sakshi Choudhary
|97.6%
|2
|Yash Tomar
|92.2%
|3
|Bheraram
|92%
Commerce Stream
|Rank
|Name
|Percentage Obtained
|1
|Jahnvi Sen
|94.4%
|2
|Hussain Madarwala
|91.20%
|3
|Vaishnavi Sharma
|91%
Arts Stream
|Rank
|Name
|Percentage Obtained
|1
|Geeta Jaipal
|99.40%
|2
|Sirohi
|93.15%
|RBSE Class 12th Pass Percentage 2023
|RBSE Class 12 Stream
|Pass Percentage
|Science
|95.65%
|Commerce
|96.60%
It's also worth noting that RBSE did not publish the topper list for the year 2022, and due to the exam cancellation in 2021, the topper list was not released either. Instead, an alternative evaluation scheme was implemented to prepare the results.
Published May 20th, 2024 at 08:00 IST