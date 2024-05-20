Updated May 20th, 2024 at 08:00 IST

RBSE Class 12th Topper List 2024: Check Rajasthan Board Toppers' Names, Marks, Schools

The RBSE class 12th topper list 2024 will be released today after the RBSE class 12th results announcement on May 20, 2024. Check full list details here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
RBSE Class 12th Topper List 2024 | Image:iStock
The RBSE class 12th topper list 2024 will be released today after the RBSE class 12th results announcement on May 20, 2024. The RBSE board meticulously crafts this list, considering various factors such as previous years' trends, exam difficulty, and the number of students scoring the highest marks. The RBSE class 12th 2024 topper list will encompass ranks, toppers' names, and their marks achieved in the RBSE class 12th exam. Once declared, the RBSE board will publish this list on its official website in PDF format, categorizing it by streams.

RBSE Class 12th Toppers List 2024

RankTopper NameMarks Obtained
1To be updatedTo be updated
2To be updatedTo be updated
3To be updatedTo be updated

 

RBSE Class 12th Topper List 2023

NameMarksCity/District/School
Jigyasa493Jhunjhunu, M D School, Chirawa
Ritika Yadav492Alwar, Shivalik Sr. Sec. School, Behror
Ruchir Sharma492Dungarpur, Maharana Pratap Sr. Sec. School Sagwara
Balwant Singh481Bharatpur, Kishanlal Joshi Sr. Sec. School Dig, Bharatpur
Bhumi Tiwari455Bikaner, Shree Naveen Adarsh Vidya Mandir Sr. Sec. School, Nokha
Arun Raidas442Pratapgarh, Pragati Academy Sen Sec School
Arbaj430Jhunjhunu, Government Sr. Secondary School Dholakhera
Amit Choudhary422Alwar, Vidhya Devi School Sonkar, Kherli
Himanshu Verma425Jhunjhunu, GSSS Kakrana
Bhanwar Lal409Churu, Indian Public Sr. Sec. School Churu
Humera408Jaipur, Vardhman Public Senior Secondary School
Hemendra Meena400Udaipur, Jagriti Sr. Sec. School Udaipur
Narendra Singh385Udaipur, GSSS Jawad Sarada Udaipur

 

RBSE Class 12th Topper List 2023: Stream Wise

Science Stream

RankNamePercentage Obtained
1Sakshi Choudhary97.6%
2Yash Tomar92.2%
3Bheraram92%

Commerce Stream

RankNamePercentage Obtained
1Jahnvi Sen94.4%
2Hussain Madarwala91.20%
3Vaishnavi Sharma91%

 Arts Stream

RankNamePercentage Obtained
1Geeta Jaipal99.40%
2Sirohi93.15%

 

RBSE Class 12th Pass Percentage 2023
RBSE Class 12 StreamPass Percentage
Science95.65%
Commerce96.60%

 

It's also worth noting that RBSE did not publish the topper list for the year 2022, and due to the exam cancellation in 2021, the topper list was not released either. Instead, an alternative evaluation scheme was implemented to prepare the results.

 

 

 

Published May 20th, 2024 at 08:00 IST