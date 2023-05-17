Last Updated:

RBSE Class 8th Result 2023: Where And How To Download Rajasthan Board Class 8 Mark Sheet

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the Class 8 Results today. The RBSE class 8th results 2023 will be declared at 12 noon on May 17.

RBSE class 8th result 2023

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the Class 8 Results today. The RBSE class 8th results 2023 will be declared at 12 noon on May 17, state education minister BD Kalla announced. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results online. 

“The result of the eighth board examination, 2023 will be released online on 17 May 2023 at 12 noon. Around 13 lakh students have appeared in the eighth board examination.” State Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla tweeted.

Where to check RBSE class 8 results online?

Once the results are out, candidates will be able to check their RBSE 8th results at rajshaladarpan.nic.in and rajresults.nic.in.

  1. rajshaladarpan.nic.in
  2. rajresults.nic.in.

Around 13 lakh candidates have appeared for the class 8 exams in Rajasthan. The exams were conducted from March 21 to April 13. The results will be announced in a press conference at the RBSE office. Education Minister BD Kalla will release the results. 

How to check RBSE Class 8 Results 2023

  • Visit the official website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in. 
  • Now, click on the link given to check the Class 8 board exam result 2023
  • Key in the required information and login. 
  • Your RBSE 8th results will be displayed on the screen
  • Download your RBSE 8th result 2023 mark sheet
  • Take its printout.
