RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2022 To Be Declared On June 1: Reports

RBSE Rajasthan Board Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education of Rajasthan will be releasing the result of the RBSE Class 8th board examination on June 1, 2022. It was expected that Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer will release the Rajasthan Board result for class 5th and 8th on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. However, the Education Department sources said that Education Minister BD Kalla will release the exam results in a programme to be held at the department's headquarters.

The Registrar of Education Departmental Examinations, Palaram Mevta, confirmed media organisation that till now the result will have to wait more. Reports suggest that officials of all the districts of the state were asked to upload the marks of the candidates on the website of the department by May 24, 2022. It will be reviewed in coming days.

This year, over 25 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Board Exams 2022 for Class 5th and 8th. RBSE Ajmer is likely to announce result for both class 5th and class 8th students at the same time. However, there is no confirmation on this. In order to check the result quickly, candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth. The result, once released can be checked on any of the official websites mentioned below.

Rajasthan Board result 2022: Websites to check RBSE 5th result & RBSE 8th result

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in rajresults.nic.in

Here is how to check RBSE 5th and 8th result 2022