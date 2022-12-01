RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021 Declared; Know How To Check Scores, Here's Direct Link

The RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021 has been declared by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission today. All those candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Exam 2021 can check their results by visiting the official site of the RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the official notice, RPSC has given an opportunity to the failed students for a re-totalling of the marks obtained in the examination from December 2 to December 11, 2022. Candidates opting for re-totalling the marks obtained on the answer sheet will be required to pay Rs 25 per question paper. The offline application form and the offline fee will not be accepted.

Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive a total of 988 posts, of which, 363 vacancies are for State Services and 625 for Subordinate Services will be filled in the department. The candidates will be shortlisted for recruitment on the basis of their performance in the RAS Preliminary examination, the Main exam followed by a Personality test/viva-voce. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the RPSC RAS Mains Result.

RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021: Here's how to check the RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021

Step 1: To check the RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021, candidates are required to visit the official site of the RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: A new page would appear on the screen automatically.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the marks and download the page.

Step 7: Make a hard copy of the document for future reference.

Here's direct link to check the RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021 - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative