RPSC Statistical Officer Screening Test 2021 Result Released; Here's How To Check

Image: Pexels/Representative
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result for Statistical Officer Screening Examination, 2021. List of candidates who have cleared the exam and are eligible for the next rounds has been released on RPSC's official website. It can be checked at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below.
RPSC has announced that a total of 262 candidates have been provisionally selected for eligibility checking. Their selection is provisional as they will have to undergo document verification. Post verification of documents, candidates will be eligible to appear for the interview round. The commission said that the list of candidates shortlisted for interviews will be published after document verification. As of now, the schedule for document verification has not been announced yet.
RPSC SO applicants should have a Master’s degree in Economics or Statistics. They should possess experience in handling official Statistics for at least one year in a reputed commercial concern or university or a government department. Candidates are required to have a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture. Candidates should also have a certificate (RS-CIT course conducted by Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited) awarded by Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University, Kota, or any other certificate awarded by a competent authority that is equivalent to the above certificate.