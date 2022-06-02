RPSC Statistical Officer Screening Test 2021 Result Released; Here's How To Check

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result for Statistical Officer Screening Examination, 2021. List of candidates who have cleared the exam and are eligible for the next rounds has been released on RPSC's official website. It can be checked at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below.

RPSC has announced that a total of 262 candidates have been provisionally selected for eligibility checking. Their selection is provisional as they will have to undergo document verification. Post verification of documents, candidates will be eligible to appear for the interview round. The commission said that the list of candidates shortlisted for interviews will be published after document verification. As of now, the schedule for document verification has not been announced yet.

Step-by-step guide to check RPSC SO result 2021

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the important links

Step 3: Candidates will then have to click on the link which reads ‘Statistical Officer Screening Exam 2021’

Step 4: Post clicking on it, the RPSC Statistical Officer result merit list will appear on screen

Step 5: Candidates should go through the result and download the same

Step 6: Look for your roll number

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

RPSC Statistical Officer posts: Examination pattern

The examination had questions from General Knowledge, Statistics, Mathematics, and Economics.

The examination was MCQ-based and was for 100 marks

There was a negative marking in the examination. For every wrong answer 1/3rd of the marks have been deducted

To qualify for the examination, a minimum score of 40% was necessary

RPSC SO applicants should have a Master’s degree in Economics or Statistics. They should possess experience in handling official Statistics for at least one year in a reputed commercial concern or university or a government department. Candidates are required to have a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture. Candidates should also have a certificate (RS-CIT course conducted by Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited) awarded by Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University, Kota, or any other certificate awarded by a competent authority that is equivalent to the above certificate.