The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the results of its Apprentice exam, which was conducted on December 4th, 7th, and 23rd, 2023. These results were announced on February 26th, 2024, and can be found in PDF format on the bank's official website at https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers.

The PDF document contains the roll numbers of provisional selections, making candidates eligible for the Proficiency Test in Local Language(s). This proficiency test is compulsory unless applicants present proof of having studied the specified local language up to either the 10th or 12th standard level. Selected candidates must attend the language test at centers designated by the bank in the state where they applied, at their own cost.

How to check SBI apprentice results 2024

Visit the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) at https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers. Locate the "Results" or "Announcements" section on the homepage. Click on the link related to the SBI Apprentice Exam Result. The result may be available in PDF format. If so, download the PDF file to your device. Open the downloaded PDF file and search for your roll number or name in the list of provisionally selected candidates. If your roll number or name is listed, you have qualified for the exam. Save or print the result for future reference.