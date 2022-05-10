SSC Activates Window To Check Marks Of Phase VI Exam 2018, Here's How To Access

The Staff Selection Commission has released an important notice informing the candidates that the window to check their marks for the Phase VI exam 2018 has been opened. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the marks by visiting https://ssc.nic.in/Portal/GetMarksStatus. The Commission has uploaded the marks of all the candidates who have appeared in Phase VI/201.

The Commission has also mentioned, "No request in any manner will be entertained for details of marks for Phase VI/2018 after the closing date of the above-said window." Candidates must note that they would require to enter details like registration number, roll number, date of birth, email ID, or mobile number, and exam name to check the results.

According to the official notice issued by SSC, it read, "A window for seeing marks of Phase VI/2018/Selection Posts is being opened for ONE MONTH starting from 10.05.2022 till 09.06.2022. Marks of all candidates who appeared in Phase VI/2018 are being uploaded except the candidates who have applied/appeared for Post Code NR13118 being matter Sub-Judice. No request in any manner will be entertained for details of marks for Phase VI/2018 after the closing date of the above-said window. "

SSC Phase 6 Result/ Marks

SSC Selection Post Phase 6: Here's how to check SSSC Phase 6 marks

Step 1: To check the marks, candidates need to visit the official website of SSC.

Step 2: Candidates can also use the direct link given here to open the portal https://ssc.nic.in/Portal/GetMarksStatus

Step 3: Then, on the homepage, candidates need to enter required details such as registration number, roll number, date of birth, email ID, or mobile number, and select the examination name.

Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Automatically, a new window will open on the screen.

Step 6: The marks for the Phase VI exam 2018 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Take a printout of the result for future requirements.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative