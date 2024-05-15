Advertisement

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the final marks for candidates who appeared in the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2023. Following the declaration of the final result on April 5, 2024, candidates can now access their individual marks by logging in to the Commission's old website using their Registration Number and Registered Password.

The facility to check final marks will be available from May 14, 2024, at 6:00 PM, until May 28, 2024, at 6:00 PM. Candidates are urged to take advantage of this opportunity within the specified timeframe.

This announcement is particularly significant as it pertains to the filling of 1876 vacancies for the positions of Sub-Inspector (SI) across various departments, including Delhi Police, BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBPF, and SSB. The final selection was made based on candidates' performance across all stages of the selection process and their submitted post preferences.

To access their marks, candidates should visit the Commission's old website at https://ssc.nic.in and navigate to the "Result/Marks" section on the candidate dashboard.

Additionally, for candidates awaiting the SSC CPO Paper 2 Result 2023, released on February 12, 2024, on the official website www.ssc.nic.in, the Commission has provided steps to download the result:

Steps to Check SSC CPO Final Result 2023:

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission, @ssc.gov.in. Navigate to the result section on the homepage. Click on the link titled “SSC CPO Final Result 2023 for Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs.” Open the result PDF in a new tab and press “Ctrl+F.” Search for your name and roll number in the PDF. Check and download the SSC CPO Final Result 2023.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify their marks and contact the SSC in case of any discrepancies or queries.

These initiatives reflect the SSC's commitment to transparency and efficiency in the examination process, ensuring that candidates receive timely updates and access to their results.



