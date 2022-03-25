SSC GD Constable Result 2021 Declared: Check Merit List, Steps To Check Result Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) GD Constable exam 2021 results have been declared by the SSC on Friday, March 25, on the official website. The SSC GD Constable exam was conducted between November 16 and December 15, 2021. The result was previously expected to be released in the month of January this year, however, several reports suggested it was delayed due to reasons unspecified.

The students who appeared for the SSC GD Constable exam 2021, will be able to view their score on the official website, by clicking on the link visible on the homepage and entering their registered login credentials. A merit list has also been released with the respective All India Ranks.

Steps to check results

Go to the official website ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result button and select the exam

Give your roll number and download the mark sheet

The examination was conducted in a computer-based test format from November 16, 2021, to December 15, 2021. The provisional answer keys were released online and the candidates were given the option to raise objections. The qualified candidates will be called out for the Physical Efficiency Test, followed by the Physical Standards and Medical Test for further qualified candidates. This year, a total of 25,271 GD Constable posts have been announced in CAPF, NIA, SSA, and Rifleman (GD), out of which 22,424 have been allotted for males, and 2,847 for females. Check SSC GD Constable result here.