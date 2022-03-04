SSC MTS Result 2019 Results Out; Check Merit List, Cutoff Marks And Other Details Here

SSC MTS Result 2019: The SSC MTS Result 2022 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates can check and download the result by visiting the official website - ssc.nic.in. The examination was held from October 10, 2021, to November 2, 2021, across all testing centres across the country.

The examination was held in a computer-based format in multiple shifts. According to the official notice issued by SSC, a total of 44680 candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Paper-I. These candidates will be eligible to appear in Paper-II.

SSC MTS Result 2019 | Check Cut-Off Marks

SSC MTS Result: Category-wise breakup of candidates shortlisted on basis Paper-I performance

SSC MTS Result: Here's how to download SSC MTS Result 2022

Step 1: To download the SSC MTS result, candidates must visit the official website of SSC (SSC.nic.in).

Step 2: Then, click on the option that reads "Result," which is available in the top right-hand corner.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads, "Result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020-List-1: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV: General Studies (Finance & Accounts)] and Tier-III." You can also click on List 2 and List 3.

Step 4: Automatically, a PDF will open in PDF format.

Step 5: Scroll down to find your name.

Step 6: It is suggested that candidates must take a screenshot of the result and save the file for future reference.

