SSC MTS Result 2021 For Tier 1 Exam To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Download Scorecard

SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is scheduled to release the results SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2021 on Monday, February 28, 2022. Exact time of releasing the result has not been announced yet but it is expected to be out in the second half. As per schedule, the GD Constable Result will be published in April 2022. Once published, candidates who took the exam will be able to check their results by going to the official website – ssc.nic.in.

To be noted that the SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2021 is for Paper 1 held in 2020. SSC released calendar in which tentative date for releasing result is February 28, 2022. The SSC MTS Tier 1 provisional key was released on Friday, November 12, 2021. Other important dates can be checked here.

SSC MTS exam: Check important dates here

SSC MTS Exam was conducted between October 5 and November 2, 2021

The SSC MTS Tier 1 provisional key was released on November 12, 2021

The deadline to raise objections ended on November 18, 2021

Candidates who would qualify in SSC MTS Paper I appear for Paper-II. Candidates will then be called for Document Verification (DV) Round in order to check their eligibility as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. The steps to download the answer key have been mentioned here.

SSC MTS result: Here is how to download scores