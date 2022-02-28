Last Updated:

SSC MTS Result 2021 For Tier 1 Exam To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Download Scorecard

SSC MTS Tier 1 result 2021 is to be released on Monday, February 28, 2022. Once released, result can be checked by following these steps.

SSC MTS result

SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is scheduled to release the results SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2021 on Monday, February 28, 2022. Exact time of releasing the result has not been announced yet but it is expected to be out in the second half. As per schedule, the GD Constable Result will be published in April 2022. Once published, candidates who took the exam will be able to check their results by going to the official website – ssc.nic.in.

To be noted that the SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2021 is for Paper 1 held in 2020. SSC released calendar in which tentative date for releasing result is February 28, 2022. The SSC MTS Tier 1 provisional key was released on Friday, November 12, 2021. Other important dates can be checked here.

SSC MTS exam: Check important dates here

  • SSC MTS Exam was conducted between October 5 and November 2, 2021
  • The SSC MTS Tier 1 provisional key was released on November 12, 2021
  • The deadline to raise objections ended on November 18, 2021

Candidates who would qualify in SSC MTS Paper I appear for Paper-II. Candidates will then be called for Document Verification (DV) Round in order to check their eligibility as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. The steps to download the answer key have been mentioned here. 

SSC MTS result: Here is how to download scores 

  • Candidates who took the exam will have to visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.
  • On the homepage look for result section and click on the relevant link
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter required credentials like User ID and Password and then click on login
  • Post logging in, the result will be displayed on screen
  • Candidates should check the details and download the same
  • Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference.
