SWAYAM Result 2023 For July Semester Exam Out For 108 Courses In 2nd Lot, See Direct Link

SWAYAM Results 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared a second lot of SWAYAM Results for July 2022 semester exams today, April 24.

Nandini Verma
SWAYAM Results 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared a second lot of SWAYAM Results for July 2022 semester exams today, April 24. NTA released the 1st lot of SWAYAM July 2023 semester exams on April 5. Results of July 2022-Semester Exam for 108 courses (all held in CBT mode)- 2nd lot has been declared today. 

The exams for courses under Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) were conducted on February 25 and 26 in four sessions. Candidates can check their results online at swayam.nta.ac.in. A direct link to check the SWAYAM July results has also been provided here. 

"July 2022-Semester Exams of the courses under the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) were conducted by the National Testing Agency on 25-26 February 2023 (in 4 sessions) at 166 centres in 87 cities across the country. Exam was held in 346 papers. Medium of the paper was English except in Language papers," the official notice reads. 

Check list of 108 courses, official notice here

Direct link to check SWAYAM Results

How to check SWAYAM Results 2023

  • Visit the official website- swayam.nta.ac.in
  • Click on the link that reads 'Download scorecard of SWAYAM July 2022 semester exam'
  • A login page will open
  • Key in your application number/ email ID and password to log in
  • Your SWAYAM results will appear on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.

"Candidates can log into the above-mentioned website using their email IDs and view, download and print their Score Cards. The responsibility of NTA is limited to inviting online applications, conduct of the test, declaration of Scores and providing the results to the Ministry of Education for further action at their end. The final scorecard and certificates will be issued by the National coordinators. For any clarifications, candidates can write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000," the official notice reads.

