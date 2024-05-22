Symbiosis Entrance Test Result 2024: SET, SLAT, SITEEE Results To Be Declared Today at 3 pm

Advertisement

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is all set to announce the results of the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET 2024), Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT 2024), and the SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE 2024) today, May 22. According to the information available on the official websites, the scorecards for the undergraduate, Law, and Engineering entrance examinations will be made available after 3 pm. Candidates can access their results by logging in to set-test.org.

This year, the three entrance tests were conducted in two sessions. The first session, including SEAT, SLAT, and SITEEE 2024 test 1, took place on Sunday, May 5, while the second session occurred on Saturday, May 11.

In both sessions, the undergraduate entrance test (SET 2024) was held from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, the Law admission test took place in the first shift from 9 am to 10 am, and the Engineering entrance exam was conducted in the third shift from 2 pm to 3 pm.

Each of these tests comprised 60 questions carrying 60 marks. Besides the written test, there is also a personal interview component which will be factored into the preparation of the final merit lists.

The SET exam facilitates admission to various undergraduate courses including BBA, BBA (Media Management), BCA, BBA (Information Technology), BA (Mass Communication), BSc (Economics), BSc (Applied Statistics and Data Science), and BBA (Dual Degree, Honours/Honours with Research) courses.

SLAT is intended for admission to BA-LLB (Hons), BBA-LLB (Hons), BA-LLB, and BBA-LLB courses, while the SITEEE exam paves the way for admission to various BTech courses offered by institutes affiliated with Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

For further information and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the university.

How to check SET Results 2024

Go to the Symbiosis University's entrance exam page, set-test.org. Open the SET, SLAT, or SITEEE result page, as required. Provide your login details. Submit and check your marks online.

As the results are set to be unveiled, candidates are encouraged to keep a close eye on the official website for any announcements and important updates regarding the admission process.

