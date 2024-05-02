Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11, 12 Result Dates Announced; TN 12th Results on May 6, Check Schedule Here

Advertisement

The Tamil Nadu School Education Board has announced the much-awaited release dates for the Class 10, 11, and 12 results. In a recent statement, the Board revealed a staggered release schedule, with Class 12 results being the first to hit the stands on May 6th, followed by Class 10 on May 10th and finally, Class 11 on May 14th.

Tamil Nadu Class 12th Result 2024 Date: May 6

Tamil Nadu Class 10th Results 2024 Date: May 10

Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result 2024 Date: May 14

The examination journey for the students of Class 12 culminated on March 22nd, with the evaluation process wrapping up on April 13th. Similarly, for Class 11, the examination concluded on March 25th, followed by the completion of paper corrections on April 13th. Meanwhile, Class 10 students wrapped up their exams by April 8th, and the evaluation process concluded on April 22nd.

The Tamil Nadu School Education Board conducted examinations for Classes 10, 11, and 12, witnessing significant participation from students across the state. Notably, approximately 9 lakh students took part in the Class 10 exams, marking the highest number among the three levels. Following closely were 8 lakh students for Class 11 exams and 7.5 lakh students for Class 12 exams.

Advertisement

How to check Tamil Nadu Board Results 2024

For those eagerly awaiting their results, here's how you can check the TN Board Result 2024:

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official websites of the Tamil Nadu Board at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TN Result portal

Advertisement

Step 3: Now, click on the SSLC/ HSE Plus 2 Result link

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, enter the registration number and date of birth

Advertisement

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

Advertisement

Recalling last year's performance, the TN 10th, and 11th Results were declared on May 19. Out of the total 7,76,844 candidates who appeared for the TN 11th exam, an impressive 7,06,413 students passed, resulting in a commendable pass percentage of 90.93%. For the TN SSLC exam, out of 9,14,320 students, 8,35,614 successfully cleared it.

As for the TN 12th Result 2023, it was declared on May 8th last year. Out of the total 8,03,385 candidates who appeared for the exam, 7,55,451 passed, with a pass percentage of 94.03%. Notably, girls outshone boys with a higher pass percentage, marking a significant 4.93% difference.

Advertisement