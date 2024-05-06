Advertisement

As the eagerly awaited Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Examination (TN HSE+2) results are set to be declared today, anticipation is mounting for the release of the Tamil Nadu Class 12 topper list. The TN HSE +2 results are scheduled to be announced during a press conference commencing at 9:30 am.

The much-anticipated topper list is expected to showcase the names, ranks, and school affiliations of the outstanding performers across various streams, including arts, science, commerce, and vocational courses.

TN HSE+2 Topper List 2023

Topper’s Name Roll Number District Marks Obtained (Out of 600) S. Nandhini - Dindigul 600 Samiksha R 7769896 Chengalpet 586 Joshna R 7856659 Chennai 570 Keerthi CV 7297139 Erode 569 Jeevitha Raj R 7037105 Tirunelveli 566

The TN HSE+2 topper list promises to be a testament to the hard work and dedication of these exemplary students who have excelled in their respective fields of study.

In addition to the topper list, the TN HSE+2 results will furnish essential details on the students' mark sheets, including their names, roll numbers, parent's details, school names and codes, subject-wise marks, minimum qualifying marks, and passing status.

Students and parents alike are eagerly awaiting the release of the TN Class 12 topper list and results, which mark a significant milestone in the academic journey of these young achievers. Stay tuned for the latest updates as the results are unveiled, and join us in congratulating these bright minds on their remarkable achievements!