The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE Tamil Nadu) has released the scores of the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or +2 final exams today, on Monday, May 6. Students can access their TN HSE examination results through the official websites, tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. In addition to tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in, students can also check their scores on dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. To check their scores, students will need to use their registration number and date of birth as login credentials.

Direct link to check TN HSE+2 Results 2024

How to Check Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result Online:

Visit tnresults.nic.in. Open the HSE (+2) result page. Enter your login credentials. Submit and view your scorecard.

After downloading your scorecard, carefully review all details to ensure accuracy. If any errors are found, inform your school immediately.

The board will provide students with the opportunity to apply for re-evaluation of results and photocopies of answer sheets. More details regarding this process will be revealed post the announcement of results. Additionally, a supplementary examination will be conducted later this year for students who were unsuccessful.

This year, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 final exams were held from March 1 to 22. Around 8 lakh candidates took the exam.