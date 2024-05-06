Advertisement

The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu is set to announce the TN 12th Class board result 2024 at a press conference scheduled for 9:30 am today. Candidates who appeared for the TN HSE Class 12 2024 science, commerce, and arts exams can check their results on the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

To access their Tamil Nadu Class 12 result, students will need their registration number and date of birth (DOB). The TN 12th results 2024 mark sheet will include crucial details such as the student’s name, board name, registration number, subject-wise internal theory and practical marks, subject-wise qualifying status (pass/fail), TN 12th result 2024 status (pass/fail), and total marks obtained.

To clear the TN 12th Class board 2024 exams, students must score a minimum of at least 35 marks. Additionally, a minimum of 25 marks is required for subjects and languages without practicals for 90 marks.

Last year, a commendable total of 7,55,451 students (94.03%) successfully cleared the Tamil Nadu 12th board exams. The pass percentage for female students was notably higher at 96.38%, while 91.45% of male students passed the examination.

TN 12th Result 2024: List of Websites To Check TN HSE+2 Result

Students can access the TN 12th board exam results through the following websites:

dge.tn.gov.in/results.html

apply1.tndge.org/dge-result

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

apply1.tndge.org

Steps to Check TN HSLC Result:

Visit the official website, tnresults.nic.in. Click on the link ‘TN HSE(+2) Result 2024’. Enter the registration number and date of birth in the format dd/mm/yyyy. Click on ‘Get marks’ to view your result. Download or take a screenshot of your result for future reference.

As students eagerly await their TN 12th Class board results, they are advised to stay updated through official channels and avoid relying on unofficial sources for information. Wishing all candidates the best of luck for their results!