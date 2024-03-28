×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 09:02 IST

TANCET Results 2024 To Be Declared Today By Anna University, Here's How To Check

Anna University is all set to declare the highly anticipated TANCET results today, March 28. Here's how to check your result.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Exam results
Exam Results | Image:istock
Anna University is all set to declare the highly anticipated TANCET results today, March 28, marking a crucial milestone for MBA and MCA aspirants across Tamil Nadu. Candidates can conveniently access their results by visiting the official website – tancet.annauniv.edu. Upon declaration, candidates will be prompted to log in using their email ID and password to view their individual results.

The TANCET 2024 examination for MBA and MCA degree programme admissions was conducted on March 9, witnessing eager participation from aspiring students. The rigorous examination process commenced with the MCA exam held from 10 am to 12 pm in the first shift, followed by the MBA exam conducted from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm in the second shift.

How to Check TANCET Results 2024

For candidates eagerly awaiting their results, here's a step-by-step guide to accessing the TANCET 2024 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu 

Step 2: Navigate to the homepage and locate the result link 

Step 3: Enter your login credentials 

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen 

Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference

Prior to the result announcement, the provisional answer key was released on March 13, providing candidates with an opportunity to assess their performance. Following thorough scrutiny, the final answer key was published on March 18, ensuring transparency and fairness in the evaluation process.

In comparison to the previous year's timeline, where the examination was held on March 25 and the results were declared on May 31, this year's expedited process reflects Anna University's commitment to providing timely and efficient outcomes for candidates.

As candidates eagerly await their TANCET 2024 results, Anna University remains dedicated to facilitating a seamless and transparent examination process, setting a benchmark for academic excellence and integrity in Tamil Nadu's higher education landscape. Stay tuned for the official announcement on March 28 and embark on your journey towards academic success with confidence.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 09:02 IST

