The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the TJEE 2024 answer key on its official website. Aspiring candidates who appeared for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) can now raise objections against the provisional answer key until May 12, 2024. The procedure for challenging the TJEE 2024 answer key involves submitting objections via email at tbjeefeedback@gmail.com.

Candidates can obtain the TJEE 2024 answer key from the official website of TBJEE. Unlike other exams, no login credentials are required to access the answer key. The TJEE answer key 2024 provides correct answers to the questions asked in the TJEE exam, enabling candidates to estimate their probable secured marks before the official declaration of Tripura JEE 2024 results.

Here's how to download the TJEE Answer Key 2024:

Visit the official website of TJEE 2024 answer key at tbjee.nic.in. Locate and click on the TJEE 2024 answer key link. The answer key will be displayed on the screen for reference. Download the answer key and utilize it to calculate the probable scores.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly review the TJEE 2024 answer key and raise objections if discrepancies are identified. This ensures the accuracy and fairness of the examination process. Stay updated with the latest developments regarding TJEE 2024 by reading the complete article.