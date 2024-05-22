TBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2024 To Be Declared on May 24, Here's How to Check

Advertisement

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the results of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, along with those of Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim, on May 24. This announcement was confirmed by Dr. Dulal Dey, the secretary of TBSE. The much-awaited results will be declared by the President of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education during a press conference scheduled for 12 pm at the TBSE office.

The Class 12, or higher secondary examinations, commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 30, while the Class 10 examinations spanned from March 2 to March 23.

Advertisement

This year, approximately 33,000 Class 10 students and 23,700 Class 12 students appeared for the board examinations. In comparison, in the previous year, the numbers stood at 43,730 for Class 10 and 38,125 for Class 12.

TBSE had established a total of 69 centers and 144 venues for the Class 10 board exams and an additional 60 centers and 98 venues for the Class 12 exams, indicating the meticulous planning undertaken to facilitate smooth conduct of the examinations.

Advertisement

How to check TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2024

Visit the official website- https://tbresults.tripura.gov.in/

Advertisement

Click on the result link

Key in your login credentials and submit

Advertisement

Your TBSE Results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Advertisement