Updated May 22nd, 2024 at 17:29 IST
TBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2024 To Be Declared on May 24, Here's How to Check
The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the results of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations on May 24. Check full details here.
- Education
- 2 min read
The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the results of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, along with those of Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim, on May 24. This announcement was confirmed by Dr. Dulal Dey, the secretary of TBSE. The much-awaited results will be declared by the President of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education during a press conference scheduled for 12 pm at the TBSE office.
The Class 12, or higher secondary examinations, commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 30, while the Class 10 examinations spanned from March 2 to March 23.
This year, approximately 33,000 Class 10 students and 23,700 Class 12 students appeared for the board examinations. In comparison, in the previous year, the numbers stood at 43,730 for Class 10 and 38,125 for Class 12.
TBSE had established a total of 69 centers and 144 venues for the Class 10 board exams and an additional 60 centers and 98 venues for the Class 12 exams, indicating the meticulous planning undertaken to facilitate smooth conduct of the examinations.
How to check TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2024
Visit the official website- https://tbresults.tripura.gov.in/
Click on the result link
Key in your login credentials and submit
Your TBSE Results will be displayed on the screen
Download and take its printout.
Published May 22nd, 2024 at 17:29 IST