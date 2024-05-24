Advertisement

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has officially declared the results for the Class 12 examinations. The pass rate is 79.27% this year. Students who have been eagerly awaiting their Higher Secondary (HS) examination results can now access them online. The results are available on the official website tbresults.tripura.gov.in, along with the results for Class 10th and other exams.

Direct link to check TBSE Class 12 Result 2024

The Class 12th examinations, also known as the HS exams, were conducted by the Tripura Board in the month of March. The exams commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 30, marking an important milestone for the thousands of students who appeared. This year, around 23,700 students participated in the Class 12 board examinations.

How to check TBSE Class 12 Result 2024

Visit the official website of TBSE at tbresults.tripura.gov.in. Look for the link to access the HS (Class 12) result. Click on the link to proceed to the result download page. Enter your login credentials, such as roll number and other required details. Submit the information to view your results. Once the results are displayed on the screen, ensure to verify all the details. It is recommended to take a printout of the result page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check their results online on the official website to avoid any misinformation. Additionally, they are encouraged to stay updated with any further notifications or announcements from the Tripura Board of Secondary Education.

