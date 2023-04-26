Last Updated:

TN 12th Result 2023 Date And Time Announced; Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Result On May 8

TN 12th Result 2023 Date and Time Out! Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Results will be released on May 8 at 9:30 am, according to the official update. Full details here.

Leechhvee Roy
TN 12th result

TN 12th result 2023 Update: Tamil Nadu class 12th Result 2023 Date and Time have been revealed! Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Results will be released on May 8 at 9:30 am, according to the official update. The TN 12th board exam date and time have been officially declared by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, TNDGE.  

DGE TN will activate the TN + 2 Result link on the official website-  tnresults.nic.in. To obtain the exam results online, students who took the exam will need to submit their roll number or other requested information. See below for the instructions on how to download the TN HSE +2 scorecards 2023. According to the official information provided by TNDGE, the state's minister of school education will announce the results of Class 12 public examination at a press conference that will take place at the Anna Centenary Library Conference. The TN +2 result will be accessible on a number of official websites. The National Informatics Centres (National Informatics Centres) also offer free access to the Tamil Nadu board class 12th results in addition to the official website.

List of Websites to check TN HSE +2 Results 2023

  1. tnresults.nic.in
  2. dge1.tn.nic.in
  3. dge2.tn.nic.in
  4. dge.tn.gov.in

How to download Tamil Nadu HSE +2 results 2023

  • Visit the board website at tnresults.nic.in.
  • Click on the link for the Tamil Nadu HSE result 2023 on the homepage that appears.
  • It would launch a new login page.
  • Enter the requested information, including your birthdate and roll number.
  • Download the TN HSC mark sheet by visiting the website.
  • Take a printout for reference in the future.

 

