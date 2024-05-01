Advertisement

The Directorate of Government Examinations, TN, is set to declare the TN HSC Result 2024 on May 6, 2024. Students who appeared for the TNDGE +2 exams in Science, Commerce, and Arts streams can access their results on the official website tnresults.nic.in. Alternatively, the results can also be checked on dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in.

According to reports from local TV channels, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results will be unveiled on May 6, although the exact time of release has not been specified.

Advertisement

This year, the TN 12th board exams were held from March 1 to March 22, 2024, across various examination centers in the state. The exams commenced at 10:15 AM and concluded at 1:15 PM each day. Candidates were granted an additional 10 minutes to review the question paper and 5 minutes for verifying their particulars. Approximately 8 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams this year.

How to check TN HSC Result 2024

To check the TN HSC Result 2024, candidates can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of TN at tnresults.nic.in. Click on the "TN Plus Two 12th Result 2024" link on the homepage. Enter the required details and click on "Submit." The result will be displayed on the screen. Check the result and download the page. Take a printout of the result for future reference.

For further updates and information, candidates can visit the official website of DGE, TN.