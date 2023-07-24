Last Updated:

TN HSE +2 Supplementary Result 2023 Today: Where And How To Check TN Supply Results

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (DGETN) will declare the TN +2 Supplementary Result 2023 today, July 24. Here's how to check.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
TN HSE +2 supplementary result

Image: PTI/ file


Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (DGETN) will declare the TN +2 Supplementary Result 2023 today, July 24. Candidates who have appeared for the class 12th supplementary examination will be able to check their results by visiting the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates must follow the steps given below to download their TN HSE +2 supplementary result 2023. 

Steps to check TNDGE Class 12th Supplementary Result 2023

  • Visit the official website- dge.tn.gov.in.
  • Click on the ‘Higher Secondary Examination’ link on the homepage
  • Click on the supplementary result link
  • Your result PDF will open on the screen
  • Check for your roll number in the PDF
  • Download the mark sheet using the link given on the PDF.

TNDGE organised the higher secondary class 12th exam from March 13 to April 3 between 10:15 am and 1:15 pm. Around 9 lakh students had appeared for the HSE exams out of which 7,55,451 students passed the exams. Virudhu Nagarpass has the highest pass percentage of 97.85 percent, followed by Tirupur at 97.79 percent, Ariyalur at 97.59 percent, Coimbatore at 97.57 percent and Tuticorin at 97.36 percent. 

Earlier on June 15, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) declared the revaluation and re-totaling results of class 12. Candidates who applied for the revaluation and re-totaling of their marks can check their mark sheets on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in

READ | Tamil Nadu +2 result 2023 declared; Here's direct link to check TN HSE Results online
READ | TN +2 HSE Result 2023 Highlights: 2 students in Tamil, 6573 in accountancy papers get 100%
READ | TN HSE +1 Results 2023 Out; Here's direct link to download Tamil Nadu class 11 mark sheet
READ | TN +2 HSE Result 2023: Over 94 per cent of students clear Tamil Nadu Class 12th public exams
READ | TNDGE TN HSE +2 supplementary result 2023 OUT for re-evaluation and re-totaling of marks

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT