TN HSE +2 Supplementary Result 2023 Today: Where And How To Check TN Supply Results

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (DGETN) will declare the TN +2 Supplementary Result 2023 today, July 24. Candidates who have appeared for the class 12th supplementary examination will be able to check their results by visiting the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates must follow the steps given below to download their TN HSE +2 supplementary result 2023.

Steps to check TNDGE Class 12th Supplementary Result 2023

Visit the official website- dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Higher Secondary Examination’ link on the homepage

Click on the supplementary result link

Your result PDF will open on the screen

Check for your roll number in the PDF

Download the mark sheet using the link given on the PDF.

TNDGE organised the higher secondary class 12th exam from March 13 to April 3 between 10:15 am and 1:15 pm. Around 9 lakh students had appeared for the HSE exams out of which 7,55,451 students passed the exams. Virudhu Nagarpass has the highest pass percentage of 97.85 percent, followed by Tirupur at 97.79 percent, Ariyalur at 97.59 percent, Coimbatore at 97.57 percent and Tuticorin at 97.36 percent.

Earlier on June 15, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) declared the revaluation and re-totaling results of class 12. Candidates who applied for the revaluation and re-totaling of their marks can check their mark sheets on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in