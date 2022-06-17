TN SSLC Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check Tamil Nadu 10th Results

TN SSLC Result 2022: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10 result 2022 will be released today, June 17, by the Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE). Once released, candidates will be able to check the same by visiting the official website - tnresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check the Tamil Nadu 10th results by visiting these websites - results.gov.in; dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. To download the Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 result, candidates are required to log in using their credentials including the application number and date of birth. TNDGE conducted an SSLC examination in the state from June 6 to 30, 2022, in offline mode.

TN 10th result 2022: List of websites to check TN SSLC Class 10 Result

tnresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

dge.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu 10th result 2022 | Here's how to Check the TN SSLC Result 2022

Step 1: To download the TN SSLC Result 2022, candidates must visit the official websites—tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Next, click on the link in the results.

Step 3: To view the TN SSLC Result 2022, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC exam results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Submit the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 and download it.

Step 6: It is advised that candidates must download the result and take a printout for future needs.

Last year, the TN SSLC 10th result was announced on August 23 in which all the students were declared to pass. In 2020, Tamil Nadu SSLC exams were not held owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the pass percentage in the Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exam was recorded at 95.2%. The overall pass percentage in the SSLC exam was 94.5% in 2018.

