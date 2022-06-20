TN SSLC Results 2022: List Of Websites To Check TN 10th Result Online

Quick links:
TN SSLC Results 2022: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) is all set to announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10 result 2022 today, June 20. Once released, candidates will be able to check the TN 10th result by visiting the official website - tnresults.nic.in. To download the Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 result, candidates are required to log in using their credentials including the application number and date of birth. For the convenience of the students we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the Tamil Nadu 10th result.
Last year, the TN SSLC 10th result was announced on August 23 in which all the students were declared to pass. In 2020, Tamil Nadu SSLC exams were not held owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the pass percentage in the Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exam was recorded at 95.2%. The overall pass percentage in the SSLC exam was 94.5% in 2018.