TN SSLC Results 2022: List Of Websites To Check TN 10th Result Online

TN SSLC Results 2022: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) is all set to announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10 result 2022 today, June 20. Once released, candidates will be able to check the TN 10th result by visiting the official website - tnresults.nic.in. To download the Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 result, candidates are required to log in using their credentials including the application number and date of birth. For the convenience of the students we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the Tamil Nadu 10th result.

TN 10th result 2022: List of websites to check TN SSLC Class 10 Result

tnresults.nic.in results.gov.in dge.tn.nic.in dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu 10th result 2022 | Here's how to Check the TN SSLC Result 2022

Step 1: In order to download the TN SSLC Result 2022, candidates must visit the official websites—tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Next, click on the link in the results.

Step 3: To view the TN SSLC Result 2022, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC exam results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Submit the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 and download it.

Step 6: It is advised that candidates must download the result and take a printout for future needs.

Details mentioned on TN SSLC Results 2022

Candidate’s name School Name Registration number Date of birth Subject-wise and total marks secured Division TN result 2022 10th status (Pass/Fail)

TN Results 2022

Last year, the TN SSLC 10th result was announced on August 23 in which all the students were declared to pass. In 2020, Tamil Nadu SSLC exams were not held owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the pass percentage in the Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exam was recorded at 95.2%. The overall pass percentage in the SSLC exam was 94.5% in 2018.

Image: PTI/ Representative